Read full article on original website
Related
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘80s Icons, Metal Gods, Eminem And Dolly Rule At The ‘2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony’
Another year, another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and another chance to pontificate, argue and bemoan the state of music. What is rock n’ roll, who is rock n’ roll, who deserves to be in its Hall of Fame? A cursory glance at the past several years of inductees suggests that whatever the Hall’s governing body decides is “rock n’ roll” and worthy of inclusion IS rock n’ roll and you better like it! Genre and the opinions of the fans be damned. While this has led to a diverse array of artists now standing side by...
Comments / 0