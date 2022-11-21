ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Clean K-Beauty Brand’s Black Friday Sale has Up to 50% Off Everything — Including a Best-Selling Serum That Fades Lines

By Taylor Lane
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe we’re about to close the chapter on another year. Even though the last few weeks of 2022 are whizzing by, it’s a time of excitement. Not only is the hustle and bustle of the season in full swing, but the season’s best sales have already kicked off, and one you don’t want to miss is K-beauty brand Rovectin’s early Black Friday sale that has up to 50 percent off on all products.

Rovectin is known for its exceptionally clean skincare formulas that protect and soothe the skin. The brand was founded “when a brother simply wanted to help his sister restore her severely damaged skin from chemotherapy. Anti-irritant Barrier Repair Ultra Cream was developed to tackle the most common side-effects such as extreme dryness and skin barrier deterioration from cancer treatment,” the brand explained.

Ahead, see a few of our favorite skincare that are on sale now.

Acqua Activating Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLnYx_0jIhlpiF00

The activating serum promises to fade the appearance of lines, minimize pores, and moisturize skin. So how does it work? The serum contains hyaluronic acid, which deeply plumps and hydrates skin. The ingredient also leaves skin with a youthful and renewed appearance over time — including lines and wrinkles disappearing. Rovectin’s formula also includes vitamin E, which helps brighten and soothe the complexion. The serum also doesn’t clog pores, thanks to its lightweight formula.

“I’ve been using this serum for weeks now and have seen a difference in my skin!” one shopper wrote. “It is plump and hydrated. The glow and dewiness it gives has made it a top product of mine.”

Rovectin Aqua Activating Serum $25.20 Buy now

You can shop the serum and other best-selling products right now while the entire site is up to 50 percent off. Ahead, see a few of our other Rovectin products .

Lotus Water Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8mb9_0jIhlpiF00

Rovectin’s Lotus Water Cream is an immediate “must-add” to cart. The cream is crafted from 100 percent vegan and clean ingredients that hydrate skin. “This moisturizer is amazing! [It] leaves my skin glowy and moisturized without looking oily or being overly heavy on my skin,” a reviewer wrote.

Rovectin Lotus Water Cream $14.00 Buy now

Cica Care Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fShcy_0jIhlpiF00

Now that cooler temperatures have arrived, it’s time to transition your skincare routine to include heavier moisturizers and products that protect and soothe the skin. Rovectin’s balm is right on time — it “targets the most sensitive and irritated skin that has been damaged by common conditions, including hormonal breakouts, age, and rosacea.” The balm also protects against dry and chapped skin.

Rovectin Cica Care Balm $18.20 Buy now More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

