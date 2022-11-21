Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'
Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Nicolas Cage Already Has A Massive Tomb Hidden In A Louisiana Cemetery For When He Dies
Within the state of Louisiana lies the tomb of a Hollywood star we all know isn't even dead yet. Nicolas Cage had an opulent cement pyramid tomb erected for himself, nestled in a New Orleans, LA, cemetery to ensure he had the perfect place to rest for eternity when the time comes.
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Buy yourself an entire Spanish VILLAGE for £227,000 (the price of a one-bed apartment in Madrid): Abandoned settlement with 44 homes, hotel and swimming pool goes on the market
An entire abandoned Spanish village has gone up for sale for £227,000, the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid. Salto de Castro, found in north-western Spain, has 44 homes, a hotel, a church and a swimming pool - and has been put up for sale by the current owner.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
California City Named One Of The 'Most Breathtaking' Places In The World
If you are looking for a wonderful place to explore with the entire family, look no further than this "breathtaking" California city that has captured the hearts of visitors from all around the world. According to a list compiled by National Geographic, San Francisco is one of the most breathtaking...
A Los Angeles superagent with a team of 160 that's sold $1.6 billion in real estate this year is leaving Compass: 'It's no secret that Compass is in a difficult situation'
Aaron Kirman, a top real-estate agent, has racked up more than $1.6 billion in sales in 2022. The broker to Hollywood's elite is leaving the embattled brokerage Compass for Christie's. He said he doesn't think Compass' tech is essential to his work and he wants international reach. Aaron Kirman, the...
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America
Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Kriss Kyle Hunts Creative Lines in Madeira
As the weather took a turn for the worst in the UK, Kriss and the crew jumped on last-minute flights to Madeira island to film their latest video in just 5 days. It wasn't plain sailing, being away from the UK, experiencing all 4 seasons some days in classic Madeira fashion. With master tour guide John Fernandez, guiding us through the weather, we got to hit North, South East and West finding the perfect spots for the video and this being the result.
