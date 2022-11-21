ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

‘Such a Monstrous Act’: N.J. Man Convicted of Running Over EMT in Parking Lot and Murdering Him ‘Because He Was White’

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 42

Donna G
3d ago

This guy looks asian and this man should be charged woth a hate crime. Be situationally aware good people bc there are many haters and crazies among us.

Reply
7
Guest
4d ago

Why would you even refer to him as a man in this article? A true man wouldn’t have assaulted him and killed him! Maybe one day they will find their place in society!

Reply
5
AP_001286.d11c5a5ceb64429196c2f61d19ced4a5.2324
4d ago

Violence by any race on another should be considered a hate crime, it’s sick and wrong

Reply
28
New York City, NY
