‘Such a Monstrous Act’: N.J. Man Convicted of Running Over EMT in Parking Lot and Murdering Him ‘Because He Was White’

This guy looks asian and this man should be charged woth a hate crime. Be situationally aware good people bc there are many haters and crazies among us.
Why would you even refer to him as a man in this article? A true man wouldn’t have assaulted him and killed him! Maybe one day they will find their place in society!
Violence by any race on another should be considered a hate crime, it’s sick and wrong
Related
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires
Officer admits smuggling drugs into N.J. jail in potato chip bags
New Jersey Man Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison For Threating To Assault And Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
Man, son charged in stabbing at N.J. ‘TikTok’ motel where police have responded thousands of times
Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter
Hopewell Township man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing father to death
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
Errors give new trial to man convicted of shooting at crowd on N.J. street
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
New Jersey mother sentenced to life in prison for allegedly killing 17-month-old son to hide extra-marital affair
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
Driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in fatal N.J. crash, cops say
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Woman Hindered Apprehension Of Hoboken Murder Suspect: Prosecutor
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
DA Bragg won't prosecute nurse accused of killing husband
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 42