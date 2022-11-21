Read full article on original website
Dillan Gibbons made the most of his blank slate at FSU
TALLAHASSEE – Dillan Gibbons broke the rock after Florida State’s 49-17 win over Louisiana this past Saturday, representing the entire offensive line as he hoisted the sledgehammer and smashed what was a perfectly intact hunk of granite. It was a fitting end to his penultimate game inside Doak...
Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday. Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season ...
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
FSU Men’s Basketball faces Stanford in second round of ESPN Events Invitational
Florida State faces Stanford on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the second round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Seminoles, who sit at 1-5 on the season, were defeated by Siena on Thursday in their first round game at the event. Stanford, who is 2-3 on the season, lost to Ole Miss in their opening round game.
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?
SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.
hogville.net
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
Gators Hoops Exploring New Starting Lineup After Strong 2nd Half vs. FSU
The production Florida maintained against its in-state rival in the second half has Todd Golden exploring a potential lineup change with Xavier on the horizon.
Potential Wide Receiver transfer options who make sense for FSU
Players, per the NCAA’s new transfer window, can enter the database on Dec. 5 (the day after championship teams are selected) through Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period from May 1-15. For FCS players, the transfer window is open. For a school that has struck...
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
greenepublishing.com
Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award
It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
WCTV
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST. Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide...
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
valdostatoday.com
Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools
VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
WCTV
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
Tallahassee CPRB Member Defends “Abolish Police” Sticker
Taylor Biro – a member of the Tallahassee Citizens Review Board Member (CPRB) – is defending a mug she allegedly took into a CPRB meeting that a had an “Abolish Police” sticker and a sticker with profanity. TR obtained an image of the mug, which is shown below. The image shows an “Abolish Police” sticker […]
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
Tallahassee set to receive activity book based on Tallahassee's history
The Tallahassee Historical Society is taking a look at a portion of Tallahassee's 200-year history.
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
