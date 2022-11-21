ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Dillan Gibbons made the most of his blank slate at FSU

TALLAHASSEE – Dillan Gibbons broke the rock after Florida State’s 49-17 win over Louisiana this past Saturday, representing the entire offensive line as he hoisted the sledgehammer and smashed what was a perfectly intact hunk of granite. It was a fitting end to his penultimate game inside Doak...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridagators.com

Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
GAINESVILLE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award

It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
MADISON, FL
valdostatoday.com

Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools

VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

