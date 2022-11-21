It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.

MADISON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO