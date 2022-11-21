Read full article on original website
Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere
Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
Lost audio recording of Led Zeppelin playing ‘Dazed and Confused’ live in 1969 unearthed
A lost audio recording of Led Zeppelin performing Dazed and Confused live in 1969 has emerged from the depths of the internet. Spanning 13 minutes, the rare sound-only clip was reportedly recorded by a fan directly from their TV speakers during a broadcast of the song on 12 November, 1969 on the Dutch television programme Dit is het begin (This is the beginning) by VARA network.
Cosmic Country: Daniel Donato on perspective shifts, psychedelics and the shamanic potential of the musician
Hopping in a pickup and driving out to Middle-Of-Nowhere, USA, you might be inspired to write a country song. There’s a musical tradition embedded deep in the dusty earth below you, and arrow-straight highways stretching over a continuous horizon. But as night falls, miles away from the urban sprawl, you might look up, and see a different highway. It stretches for lightyears, flanked by nebulae cacti and supernovae tumbleweed. And ‘lonesome’ isn’t even the half of it. What song do you write then?
Meet Abraxas, the duo marrying Latin rhythms with terrifically twangy guitar
If you’re in the UK right now, it’s probably miserable outside your window. It’s dark before 5 PM, and it’s probably drizzling. As we desperately pine over the sunshine, many of us are longing to be whisked away somewhere warm. So, what if we told you we know a band who might just be able to transport you there?
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram plays Jimi Hendrix’s Red House on roof of rocker’s last-known house
Watch 23-year-old guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram as he delivers an epic cover of Jimi Hendrix’s blues classic Red House on the roof of the rocker’s last-known place of residence. Filmed in June this year, and shared by Guitar World on YouTube, the performance commemorates Hendrix’s second...
OBNE announces special Black Friday release, the BL-44 Variable Clock Reverse Effector
Old Blood Noise Endeavors has revealed their Black Friday special release, the BL-44 Variable Clock Reverse Effector. OBNE’s Instagram post announcing the new pedal touts the device as featuring “clock sliders, low bit rate buffer playback, things playing backward (it’s always better backward), grit, grime, and everything else bottled up in this little box of joy”. The reverse effect enables guitarists to save what they just played in the pedal’s memory, which it then can play in reverse.
Gene Simmons: my stories of Eddie Van Halen, Donald Trump, Cher and more
He's Kiss legend Gene Simmons. He's the Demon. And he has some stories to tell
'Weird Al' never did a parody of a Prince song and never will for a pretty cool reason
Prince was the only celebrity that told 'Weird Al' Yankovic 'no' to a parody song.
Myles Kennedy says his PRS Telecaster helped shape new record: “It helped distinguish the sound”
Myles Kennedy has once again addressed the Telecaster-shaped PRS he was spotted with earlier this year, discussing how the instrument was created. Kennedy, who utilised the sound of vintage Telecasters for his most recent record The Ides of March, told Guitar World in a new interview that he turned to Paul Reed Smith of PRS for an alternative to using his vintage Telecasters on tour. “We riffed for a long time and they found this sound that was in my head,” he shared, adding that he had always wondered if there was a way to combine elements of early Telecasters with a more modern approach.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Zayn Malik covers Angel to commemorate Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix after releasing a cover of Angel to celebrate the late guitarist’s 80th birthday. The cover was released today (25 November), using Hendrix’s original guitar part, with Malik’s new vocals laid over the top. The original track was released posthumously in 1971 on the album The Cry of Love, after the guitarist’s premature death at 27 in 1970. It was entirely written and self-produced by Hendrix.
“Jackass” Star Names His Top 5 Metal Albums
“Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” star Chris “Raab Himself” Raab spoke with Metal Injection recently to name his five favorite metal albums. Rabb and his company, Green Gate Entertainment, just produced the comedy movie “Afternoon.” The film will screen at Kevin Smith’s Smodcastle Film Festival on Dec. 4. Raab also recently directed a video for 96 Bitter Beings called “Vaudeville’s Revenge.”
People Are Sharing Movies Where The Final Scene Is The Best Scene, And It Proves Good Things Are Worth Waiting For
"The movie is brilliant from its first scene, but that ending solidifies it as one of the best of all time."
George Harrison Hated THIS The Beatles Song — Here's Why
George Harrison, despite The Beatles' success, hated one of the band's songs. Throughout its decade-old of career, The Beatles released a total of 12 albums and sold millions of copies of it. The albums contained the band's hit songs that swooned in people's hearts all over the globe. However, one...
Brian May on the loss of Taylor Hawkins: “Of all people to be taken too young, he is the most sadly missed”
Brian May has opened up about the loss of friend and fellow musician Taylor Hawkins, months after participating in the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with a special edition of Love of My Life. In an interview in Variety Magazine, the Queen guitarist reflected on the death of Foo Fighters drummer...
Heidi Klum Romantically Suits Up in Lace Blazer & Heels for Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour
Heidi Klum brought sultry romance to Elton John’s final farewell tour at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium last night. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived with her husband Tom Kaulitz for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” performance in the United States. She wore a lace suit by Moschino. The attire featured a black blazer and matching trousers, each featuring both sheer and sparkly panels crafted from swirling lace. Finishing Klum’s ensemble was a similarly paneled satin top and thin rings, as well as layered delicate bracelets. When it came to shoes, Klum appeared to wear a set...
