New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
ABC6.com
Haus of Codec to host Club Q vigil in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Haus of Codec will host a vigil on Wednesday for the victims of the Colorado Club Q shooting. The non-profit organization is Providence’s first youth center, assisting LGBTQ individuals ages 18-14 who are experiencing homelessness. Vigils are being held all over the country to...
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
ABC6.com
Pope Francis appoints new Coadjutor Bishop of Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI. (WLNE) — Pope Francis has appointed Most Rev. Richard Henning, as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence. He will have the right of succession after current Bishop Thomas Tobin. “This diocese does really amazing things for the poor, for Catholic education, for the accompaniment of people in difficult moments...
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
ABC6.com
Candlelight vigil held in Providence to honor victims killed in Colorado gay club shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in Providence to honor the victims killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past weekend. The vigil, organized by several local LGBTQ+ groups, including Haus of Codec, took place at Dexter Park. Early Wednesday,...
ABC6.com
Providence brings back #ThinkPVD campaign to small businesses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The #ThinkPVD campaign is coming back to the capital city for the eighth year. The goal of the campaign is to encourage holiday shoppers to support small businesses in Providence. It will be launched just before “Small Business Saturday” this weekend. “Our small...
ABC6.com
Man, 81, arrested for bomb threat at Coventry Town Hall
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — An 81-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for making a bomb threat at Coventry Town Hall. Police said they responded to Town Hall at about 10:30 a.m. after Gilbert Dion threatened to blow up the building with dynamite. Lt. Alexander DeMolles said when officers arrived, they...
Prosecutors drop trespassing charge against radio host John DePetro
DePetro was arrested in mid-August outside a home on Staples Avenue in Warwick.
Seekonk man pleads guilty to role in storming US Capitol
The 26-year-old was seen on video stomping on thousands of dollars' worth of media equipment.
multihousingnews.com
Providence-Area Community Receives $18M in Financing
The Retirement Housing Foundation will use the funding provided by MassHousing to refinance, renovate and preserve the property’s affordability. MassHousing has provided $18 million in affordable housing financing for the refinancing, preservation of affordability and renovation of Hillcrest Acres Apartments, a 100-unit community in Attleboro, Mass. The affordable housing property is restricted to tenants earning up to 30, 50, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income.
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Major Perez Appointed to Rank of Deputy Chief, Captain O’Hara to Major
Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven M. Paré and Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. on Monday announced the appointments of Major Oscar Perez to the rank of Deputy Chief and Captain Timothy O’Hara to the rank of Major. Within his new role, Deputy Chief...
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
iheart.com
NY Man To Prison After Arrest For RI "Grandparents" Scam
A New York City man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term for conspiring to defraud Rhode Island senior citizens. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence says Jason Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. Prosecutors say the so-called "grandparent...
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
