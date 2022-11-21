ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Haus of Codec to host Club Q vigil in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Haus of Codec will host a vigil on Wednesday for the victims of the Colorado Club Q shooting. The non-profit organization is Providence’s first youth center, assisting LGBTQ individuals ages 18-14 who are experiencing homelessness. Vigils are being held all over the country to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input

Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pope Francis appoints new Coadjutor Bishop of Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI. (WLNE) — Pope Francis has appointed Most Rev. Richard Henning, as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence. He will have the right of succession after current Bishop Thomas Tobin. “This diocese does really amazing things for the poor, for Catholic education, for the accompaniment of people in difficult moments...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence brings back #ThinkPVD campaign to small businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The #ThinkPVD campaign is coming back to the capital city for the eighth year. The goal of the campaign is to encourage holiday shoppers to support small businesses in Providence. It will be launched just before “Small Business Saturday” this weekend. “Our small...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 81, arrested for bomb threat at Coventry Town Hall

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — An 81-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for making a bomb threat at Coventry Town Hall. Police said they responded to Town Hall at about 10:30 a.m. after Gilbert Dion threatened to blow up the building with dynamite. Lt. Alexander DeMolles said when officers arrived, they...
COVENTRY, RI
multihousingnews.com

Providence-Area Community Receives $18M in Financing

The Retirement Housing Foundation will use the funding provided by MassHousing to refinance, renovate and preserve the property’s affordability. MassHousing has provided $18 million in affordable housing financing for the refinancing, preservation of affordability and renovation of Hillcrest Acres Apartments, a 100-unit community in Attleboro, Mass. The affordable housing property is restricted to tenants earning up to 30, 50, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income.
ATTLEBORO, MA
iheart.com

NY Man To Prison After Arrest For RI "Grandparents" Scam

A New York City man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term for conspiring to defraud Rhode Island senior citizens. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence says Jason Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. Prosecutors say the so-called "grandparent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
PROVIDENCE, RI

