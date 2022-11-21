Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ‘seriously considering’ a run for Senate
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice might be running for the United States Senate. Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate. “I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” said Justice.” I have not made a...
WVNT-TV
Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end
Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when …. Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia ski season opens, projected to make multi-million dollar economic impact
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year. Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, ski season opens in West Virginia. Ski resorts have been making snow by the tons!. Wednesday at 9 a.m., Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will welcome skiers and snowboarders, as well as those who just like to watch.
Comments / 0