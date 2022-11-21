While WWE has repopulated tis roster with dozens of familiar names in the past couple of months, few have been as newsworthy as Karl Anderson. The Machine Gun returned to WWE earlier this fall alongside tag partner Luke Gallows to reunite with AJ Styles in his fight against The Judgment Day. Anderson's return came after he wrapped his Impact Wrestling responsibilities but while he was in the middle of his New Japan Pro Wrestling run, as he currently reigns as NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. While New Japan has offered Anderson ultimatums, he has refused to vacate the championship and no-showed a scheduled defense against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn earlier this month.

2 DAYS AGO