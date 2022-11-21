Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Made Sgt. Slaughter Miss 6 WrestleMania Events In A Row
Sgt. Slaughter was one of the most controversial superstars during the Golden age of wrestling. The G.I Joe gimmick of Sgt. Slaughter portrayed was also considered a cross-over success. However, there was a time that Vince McMahon made him miss multiple WrestleMania shows and Sgt. Slaughter remembers that vividly. Vince...
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results
Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
AEW Dynamite (11/23/22) Results: ROH World Title Match, Best Of Seven Continues
AEW Dynamite (11/23) - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. - AEW Title Tournament Eliminator Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. - Best Of Seven Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (1) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (0)
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches
Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
MJF Is Champion, The Elite Troll CM Punk, WarGames | The Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. Richard King (@TrueRichardKing) joins us to discuss Battle Slam, working AEW Dark, advice from Christopher Daniels, his mom taping matches, and more!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
ComicBook
WWE Crossover With New Japan Officially Announced
While WWE has repopulated tis roster with dozens of familiar names in the past couple of months, few have been as newsworthy as Karl Anderson. The Machine Gun returned to WWE earlier this fall alongside tag partner Luke Gallows to reunite with AJ Styles in his fight against The Judgment Day. Anderson's return came after he wrapped his Impact Wrestling responsibilities but while he was in the middle of his New Japan Pro Wrestling run, as he currently reigns as NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. While New Japan has offered Anderson ultimatums, he has refused to vacate the championship and no-showed a scheduled defense against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn earlier this month.
Chris Jericho Wins A Brutal Battle, The Baddies Make A Change | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. - In the main event, Chris Jericho retained the ROH World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii. By the end of the match, Jericho's chest was a bloody mess, as Ishii repeatedly chopped the champion, but Jericho made him tap out. After the bell, Claudio Castagnoli stopped Jericho from attacking Ian Riccaboni and dropped him.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)
AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin
On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0