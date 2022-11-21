Read full article on original website
Meet Abraxas, the duo marrying Latin rhythms with terrifically twangy guitar
If you’re in the UK right now, it’s probably miserable outside your window. It’s dark before 5 PM, and it’s probably drizzling. As we desperately pine over the sunshine, many of us are longing to be whisked away somewhere warm. So, what if we told you we know a band who might just be able to transport you there?
Zayn Malik covers Angel to commemorate Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix after releasing a cover of Angel to celebrate the late guitarist’s 80th birthday. The cover was released today (25 November), using Hendrix’s original guitar part, with Malik’s new vocals laid over the top. The original track was released posthumously in 1971 on the album The Cry of Love, after the guitarist’s premature death at 27 in 1970. It was entirely written and self-produced by Hendrix.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger praises James Hetfield, names him as his “rock god”
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger has expressed his admiration for Metallica frontman James Hetfield, naming him as his “rock god”. Nickelback may well have been meme-d and cast astray from the world of rock before, but the band are back with a brand new album Get Rollin’ which was released last Friday (18 November).
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Brian May on the loss of Taylor Hawkins: “Of all people to be taken too young, he is the most sadly missed”
Brian May has opened up about the loss of friend and fellow musician Taylor Hawkins, months after participating in the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with a special edition of Love of My Life. In an interview in Variety Magazine, the Queen guitarist reflected on the death of Foo Fighters drummer...
Black Crowes guitarist jabs stage crasher in the neck with his guitar
Some lessons have to be learnt the hard way… according to Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, who recently schooled a stage crasher with the back of his guitar. The altercation occurred last Sunday during the band’s Melbourne show after a concert goer thought it a good idea to rush the stage while Stare It Cold was being performed.
Publisher refunds buyers of $600 ‘hand-signed’ Bob Dylan book with replica signatures
Publishing company Simon and Schuster is issuing refunds to customers after admitting that the 900 ‘signed’ copies of Bob Dylan’s new book came with replica signatures instead. Earlier this year, limited-edition versions of Bob Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, were quick to fly off...
Brian May says upcoming Star Fleet box set revives “one of the greatest things” Eddie Van Halen did
Queen’s Brian May has stated that the revamped Star Fleet box set that is set for release in the next six months, revives “one of the greatest things” Eddie Van Halen ever did. In an interview in Variety, the Queen guitarist explained that he is currently working...
American Music Awards apparently used the wrong picture of Ghost in its seating plan
Ghost took home the inaugural Favourite Rock Album prize at the recent American Music Awards ceremony, but according to some fans, the award show used the wrong picture of the band in its seating plan. While the viral moment where a photographer referred to Ghost frontman Tobias Forge as “Mr....
Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere
Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian is back with what could be a Epiphone version of the Mustaine V
Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is back at his usual teasing antics with a look (and listen) at what appears to be an Epiphone version of the Dave Mustaine Flying V. In a new post on his Instagram, Gueikian appeared to plug the new Badlander Amp from Mesa Boogie before calling attention to his “Epi-c guitar”. Not much can be seen of the guitar’s make and build in the video as it focuses on the instrument’s neck from behind, but a silhouette of Mustaine can be seen on the back of the guitar’s headstock.
Olivia Harrison marks anniversary of George Harrison’s passing with poetry reading
Olivia Harrison, the wife of the late George Harrison, is marking the anniversary of his passing with a poetry reading. The tribute will be read from Came The Lightening, her book of 20 poems that she released last year to mark the twentieth anniversary of her husband’s passing. The poems analyse themes from losing a partner to the passage of time.
Elvis Presley’s ’68 Rosewood Telecaster prototype is up for sale
Elvis Presley’s ’68 Fender Rosewood Telecaster has been listed for sale on Reverb, for the modest price of $295,000. According to the listing, Elvis used one of six Rosewood Telecaster prototypes over a six-month period, before finally deciding that the famously lightweight Fender was too heavy for him. After this decision, it was shipped to Nashville and landed in the hands of producer Scotty Turner.
How a revolutionary new amp got me playing guitar every day again
When I first picked up a guitar as a teenager, it never crossed my mind that there would ever be a moment where I’d put it down. You probably remember that feeling too, and in the ensuing years I did everything that I could to try and ensure that I’d never have to do so. I joined various bands – from broadly unsuccessful to the totally disastrous – and when those didn’t pan out I pursued guitar as an academic vocation, only to find that I was nowhere near good enough to follow that route. Eventually I realised that writing about guitar was my best bet to keep that guitar in my hands all day long, and 14 years later it’s turned out pretty well.
Polyphia’s Tim Henson addresses comments on his looks: “I’m kind of used to it at this point”
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has addressed the negative comments he receives about his appearance in an interview with Herman Li. In response to a discussion on the DragonForce guitarist’s ShredTalk YouTube show about the perception of what a metal musician is supposed to look like in comparison to Henson and the sentiment that Henson is not “macho enough for metal”, the guitarist described some of the comments that have been made about him, sharing, “I definitely get a lot of really nasty comments. I see shit like, ‘Oh, there goes the transgender skeleton again.’ And like, ‘This guy is cross-dressing,’ whatever the fuck else. All [of] the most homophobic, weird transphobic stuff.”
Lost audio recording of Led Zeppelin playing ‘Dazed and Confused’ live in 1969 unearthed
A lost audio recording of Led Zeppelin performing Dazed and Confused live in 1969 has emerged from the depths of the internet. Spanning 13 minutes, the rare sound-only clip was reportedly recorded by a fan directly from their TV speakers during a broadcast of the song on 12 November, 1969 on the Dutch television programme Dit is het begin (This is the beginning) by VARA network.
John Frusciante on how Rick Rubin inspired him to ‘play less’ on the guitar
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante recently revealed how the band’s longtime producer Rick Rubin had inspired his ‘less is more’ approach to guitar playing. ”Back in the time of [1989 album] Mother’s Milk, I was trying to fill up more space and it just sounded too busy,” Frusciante recounts in a new interview with Guitar Player. “I felt after making that record that I wasn’t supporting the songs and my bandmates as well as I could have.”
Dunlop’s new signature wah pedal for Jerry Cantrell glows in the dark
Dunlop has teamed up once again with Grunge icon Jerry Cantrell for a refreshed take on his signature wah pedal. This time, the unit comes inspired by the motifs explored in his most recent solo album, Brighten. Announced yesterday (22 November), the signature model has undergone a facelift, now sporting...
