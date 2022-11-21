Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Spain vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Germany will already be in desperation mode when they face Spain in the most anticipated fixture of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Sunday. After blowing their 1-0 lead with only 15 minutes remaining, Germany went on to lose to Japan in their World Cup opener. If Japan beat Costa Rica, who conceded seven goals to Spain on Wednesday, a loss on Sunday would eliminate Germany from the knockout rounds.
NBC Sports
What are the group stage tiebreaker rules at the 2022 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup is already well underway and through the first matches of the group stage, the tournament has been marked by unpredictability and upsets, including Saudi Arabia toppling Argentina and Japan edging out Germany thanks to a late comeback. While one loss doesn’t necessarily mean these pre-tournament contenders won’t make it to the knockout rounds, it does make the path significantly harder. Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may come into play in determining which teams advance to the next round and continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
NBC Sports
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage time and Ramin Rezaeian added another tally three minutes later to give Iran a stunning 2-0 victory at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
