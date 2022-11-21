Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Pump Track World Championships 2022
The fourth edition of the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is wrapped up for another year. Last week, riders from 21 countries and 5 continents travelled to Santiago, Chile, for a shot at the rainbow jersey. The series first emerged in 2018 as the brainchild of Claudio Caluori...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Lachlan Morton's 539 Mile FKT Attempt & Podcast
Lachlan Morton might be better known in the curly bar world, but I'm willing to argue that the Australian's accomplishments on two wheels transcend whatever category of bike he happens to be on. The EF Education-EasyPost racer used to spend his time lining up for World Tour events against the fittest and quickest in the world, but he's taken on a much more diversified approach over the last handful of years, including some wild adventures in Columbia and Eastern Europe, tackling the Leadville, and setting an FKT on the 142-mile Kokopelli Trail. Oh, and that little ride he did last summer that saw him beat the Tour de France peloton while riding the entire route unsupported... Including transfer stages.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Bas Van Steenbergen & Calvin Huth Build the Ultimate Training Ground
For a world traveller like two-time King of Crankworx winner Bas Van Steenbergen, home can often feel like a daydream. Spending up to 4 months on the road a year, one can find themselves dreaming up the perfect house, the ultimate abode. However, if you're anything like Bas, your perfect property might have a bit more of a jump line in it. Take a ride with Bas and Calvin as they realize the perfect driveway-training ground in Property Lines.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind The Scenes of Remy Metailler's INSANE POV
This video was not about the riding but really about creating a cool shot involving other sports. Nick McNutt is one of the best skier around, and someone who spends lots of time climbing around Squamish in the summer. We had chatted about the A Print of the chief and how there is 5.7 climb on a section where I could ride my bike down next to the route. It's more of a scrambling than a climb, but you still need good shoes and the use of your hands for it. The riding part had been done several time in the past, and even though it is way steeper and more slippery than In And Out slabs, it's not the hardest feature around, but it's not that easy either, since the run out ends up on a cliff.
Pinkbike.com
Video: In The Hills Gang Goes to Canada: Heathens' Voyage 2
In The Hills Gang presents part 2 of the Heathens' Voyage Road Trip series, this time through Whistler, Kamloops, and Squamish. Canada left all of us with broken bikes and broken bodies, but we are stoked on the trip. Special thanks to 686, Shadow Conspiracy, Soundboks, Versus Tires, Sensus Grips, and Tirefire for the support. Thank you to Big Ship Media House, Kevin Simpers, Eric Cook, Daniel Rhodes, and Graham Fee for the work behind the camera.
Comments / 0