This video was not about the riding but really about creating a cool shot involving other sports. Nick McNutt is one of the best skier around, and someone who spends lots of time climbing around Squamish in the summer. We had chatted about the A Print of the chief and how there is 5.7 climb on a section where I could ride my bike down next to the route. It's more of a scrambling than a climb, but you still need good shoes and the use of your hands for it. The riding part had been done several time in the past, and even though it is way steeper and more slippery than In And Out slabs, it's not the hardest feature around, but it's not that easy either, since the run out ends up on a cliff.

20 HOURS AGO