Berlin’s do-over elections — and ours

By Hilary Silver, Opinion Contributor
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber Olaf Scholz, center, sworn in as Germany’s chancellor on Dec. 8 2021, is shown at an Oct. 15, 2021, news conference with leaders of the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party in Berlin. A court ruled in 2022 that the parliamentary elections on Sept. 26 must be repeated.

Here in Berlin, the campaign has already begun. Not for the next federal election in 2025, but for the one that took place on Sept. 26, 2021. The State Constitutional Court has decided that electoral procedures last year were so flawed that a rerun of Berlin’s state and district legislative elections must be conducted by Feb. 12, 2023.

The implications of the court order are momentous for German democracy, and they sound a warning for American democracy as well. Given increasing legal challenges to our electoral procedures, it is easy to see how a court decision to declare a “do-over” would inject chaos into our constitutional government.

It has caused havoc in Berlin. Leaders have come under suspicion. Parties and politicians, even in the same ruling coalition, have subtly begun campaigning instead of cooperating. Even though the errors were confined to fewer than 20 percent of the 2,256 polling places, the Constitutional Court called for every Berlin jurisdiction to vote again for state and city offices. Ludgera Selting, the court’s president, cited “serious systemic flaws” in election preparations and the “frequency and gravity” of mistakes at the polls as reasons for the decision.

What happened? Berlin — which is one of the 16 federal states as well as a city with 12 district governments — held the 2021 federal, state and local council election during the COVID lockdown and on the day of an international marathon. The city also voted on, and approved, a referendum to socialize major housing companies in a city with soaring rents. The complicated ballot on a chaotic day led to confusion and delay in voting booths.

Precincts ran out of paper ballots and photocopied some. The wrong paper ballots were delivered to the wrong districts. Polling places closed for a while that day. Automatically registered at age 18, some 1.8 million Germans voted that day, but many did not. Voters waited in line for hours and some were allowed to cast ballots after the polls officially closed. Volunteer election workers were overwhelmed.

These transgressions were sufficiently egregious and the number of questionable ballots large enough to affect the election’s outcome. The only recourse, the court concluded, was a rerun, even in precincts with no irregularities. Berliners are called back to the polls to re-elect the same candidates for the House of Representatives and the district assemblies (BVV) that stood for elections a year earlier. Meanwhile, the previous results stand.

Of course, mishaps like those in Berlin do not prove malicious intent so much as human fallibility. Even though no one alleges election fraud, Berlin’s top election official at the time, Petra Michaelis, resigned a few days later as a result of the fiasco. Mayor Franziska Giffey — who leads the 2021-elected red-green-red coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Left in the Berlin House of Representatives — has promised the February rerun will go smoothly. She increased the number of election workers to around 42,000, and they will be better vetted and compensated. There will be more ballot boxes in polling stations to cut down on waiting times, and 140 percent of the expected number of ballots and equipment will be distributed among them. But the city, already the butt of jokes about its poverty, profligacy and inefficiency, has suffered another black eye. Even Giffey acknowledged that “it hurts that clichés about Berlin were fulfilled.”

Despite the reforms, the do-over election may produce different results. First, turnout is bound to be lower than the 76 percent who voted in 2021. The outcome might be construed as less democratic, and the winners less legitimate. The electorate has changed; some voters moved and new ones arrived. The ballot may change, as some candidates who lost may not wish to run again, and some may have died, but in a rerun, no new candidates are allowed. And the previously elected leaders may lose, with important implications in a multi-party parliamentary system with a coalition government.

This bodes poorly for the current mayor, who hails from the SPD, a party that received 36 seats, ahead of the Greens (32 seats) and Christian Democrats (30 seats) last year. However, given Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s lackluster performance in office so far, the Russia-Ukraine war, and soaring energy prices, the socialist party has sunk in the polls. Giffey is in a neck-and-neck race with the CDU and the Greens, whose Berlin leader and transport minister, Bettina Jarasch, declared her candidacy for mayor immediately following the court decision. After the do-over, the mayor and ruling coalition may be different, with implications for the Bundesrat, Germany’s Upper House representing the states. Given these political implications, some worry that the court has over-reached its authority.

The ramifications of the rerun also extend to the national legislature, the Bundestag. On Nov. 10, the Bundestag decided to repeat the federal election in 431 of 2,256 Berlin electoral constituencies. So far, that should not change the national result, although the sole parliamentarian from Die Linke may lose her seat. But if a complaint is filed, the Federal Constitutional Court could declare yet another do-over election in the whole city with a different deadline. That might also affect the majority underpinning Scholz’s “Trafficlight” (Ampel) coalition.

What does all this mean for the U.S.? According to Ballotpedia, “no state or county has ever held a presidential redo election,” and it may even be unconstitutional to do so. States may establish procedures to address controversies over election results, but the Constitution sets one single day for federal elections for president and Congress in all states. However, a ruling in Donohue v. Board of Election of the State of New York (1976) observed that “federal courts in the past have not hesitated to take jurisdiction over constitutional challenges to the validity of local elections and, where necessary, order new elections.”

While each state has a designated chief election official, usually an elected Secretary of State, there are over 10,000 election administration jurisdictions in the U.S. Allowing each one to declare a do-over election for incompetence or fraud would make a mockery of our democracy. On Election Day 2022, for example, technological glitches and long lines in Maricopa County, Ariz., did not alter the outcome of that closely watched, tight election, despite finger-pointing by the loser. Long lines due to insufficient polling places or election workers have been common, but unless they selectively discourage turnout, they are rarely challenged in court except for violations of the Voting Rights Act. New elections would burden the citizenry and may give one party an unfair advantage. Money would be wasted in litigation that would be better spent improving the election machinery.

Elections are inherently imperfect. Errors are inevitable but unlike in Berlin, they rarely make a difference in the outcome. Recounts and lawsuits are increasingly frequent in a polarized America, but so far, not election do-overs. Berlin’s experience suggests it is all the more important to instill trust in our elections officials and enforce the rule of law on our shared Election Day.

Hilary Silver is professor of sociology, international affairs, and public policy and public administration at George Washington University and professor emerita of sociology and urban studies at Brown University.

