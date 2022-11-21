ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

The best hair dryers for curly hair, to suit every budget and curl type

By Rhiannon Derbyshire
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OpTz_0jIhjiZ800

Picking the best hair dryer for curly hair is arguably more important than picking one for other hair types. Curls are delicate and require specialized care, so investing in the right tool is key.

The best hair dryer for curly hair has an entirely different set of requirements than any other hair dryer. You're not looking for super-hot, super-powerful speed styling here – curly girls will know that low and slow is the way to go. And for that to work effectively, your hair dryer will also need to include one of the best diffusers for curly hair . Errol Douglas MBE , Living Proof Pro Hair Expert explains why. "Diffusers distribute heat more evenly and gently, working with your natural curl pattern," he says. "Avoid a ‘normal’ hair dryer as you have less control of the airflow which will create frizz. The diffuser will help to keep your natural curl formation intact, increase definition, and reduce hair frizz."

Celebrity hairdresser Ricky Walters wholeheartedly agrees. "Throw away all the other nozzles your hairdryer came with and replace them with a diffuser," he urges. "Curly hair needs to be dried slowly. Once you've applied your products, diffuse your hair on a slow speed and medium heat." While I'd say you should hold onto the smoothing nozzles for those days you fancy a smoother style, I do agree that a diffuser is non-negotiable. Here's what else I looked for in a hair dryer for curly hair.

How we tested the best hair dryer for curly hair options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVLXT_0jIhjiZ800

A selection of Beauty Editor Rhiannon's favourite hair dryers for curly hair (Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

Every product in this guide has been fully tried and tested by me or another member of the beauty team. We fully put them through their paces and weighed up every aspect of these tools, assessing everything from their ease of use, attachments, heat levels, price points, and any other high-tech specs these options boasted. High power isn't necessarily an important factor when it comes to drying curls – you don't really want a big whoosh of air, which can cause frizz. Slow and steady is key when it comes to drying curls, so the weight of these driers matters more than it does for drying straight hairstyles, to prevent that dreaded dead arm.

Ultimately, the main non-negotiable is a diffuser. Sure, it's handy to have other, smoothing nozzles for days I fancy a bouncy blow dry, but 99% of the time I keep it curly, so a good, sizeable diffuser is key. If these were included – great – but I'm not going to be too snippy about having to spend on an extra attachment for an otherwise excellent dryer.

The best hair dryer for curly hair, chosen by our beauty team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCR6K_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: ghd)

1. ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer

Best overall hair dryer for curly hair

RRP: $279/£179 | Heat settings: Two, plus cool shot | Weight: 780g | Included diffuser: No - an extra $30/£29

Brilliant all-rounder Will last years of use Fuss-free and hardworking It's the heaviest buy on this list

I sometimes worry that the classic ghd dryer has taken a back seat when it comes to the world of hair tools, with ultra-fancy, high-tech options launching seemingly weekly. But I'll always be loyal to ghd – it's just never let me down.

I've had my Helios for years, and it still works as well as it did the first day I unboxed it. It's the model I keep coming back to, even after trialing countless hair dryers over my near-decade in this industry. It's just good. Unpretentious, extremely powerful, and easy to use – with simple controls and well-made attachments that come on and off with ease.

It's the first option I recommend to anyone who asks for the best hair dryer for curly hair, and it works just as well to diffuse my curls as it does smoothing and de-frizzing on those (exceptionally rare) days when I can be bothered to attempt a smooth blow-dry. The fact that you have to pay extra for a diffuser is admittedly a little bit annoying, but it still makes it cheaper than many of the other options on this list, so in my opinion, it still balances out as being the overall best hair dryer for curly hair.

See our full ghd helios review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LkyC_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Babyliss)

2. Babyliss Hydro Fusion 2100 Hair Dryer

Best budget hair dryer for curly hair

RRP: £60 (currently UK only) | Heat settings: 3 | Weight: 570g | Included diffuser: Yes

Great price Gentle and will prevent frizz Surprisingly lightweight Easy to use Only available in the UK at the moment

This shiny blue number looks like a pretty regular hair dryer but I was so surprised by how light and sleek felt when I opened the box. Babyliss was one of the first hair tool brands I tried in my teens, so it's easy to think of them with a nostalgic viewpoint, rather than for what it is – an accessible, affordable brand with truly brilliant, hardworking products.

On testing, this did a great job of drying my 3B curls, with not a hint of crispiness in sight, which I must say was not the case with some of the other dryers I tested at four times the price. It felt gentle, but not weedy – the ideal middle-ground to prevent frizz (and arm cramp).

Ok, so it may not be as swish as the other, more Instagram-friendly hairdryers out there, and it may not be all-singing and all-dancing as some others on this list. But it’s solid, sturdy, and just gets the job done. If you're looking for the best hair dryer for curly hair on a budget, this is it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6AQy_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Dyson)

3. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best hair dryer for curly, coily and afro hair

RRP: from $429.99/£329.99 | Heat settings: 4 | Weight: 659g | Included diffuser: Yes, and a wide tooth comb. Plus 3 other smoothing options

Industry leader Made to prevent damage Comes with all the kit, plus a stylish box Very quiet Expensive

You knew this one was coming. Of course the Dyson was always going to make the list – it really is as good as everyone says it is. But, it's the wide tooth comb attachment that sets this aside from my other best hair dryer for curly hair picks. This makes it especially good for drying and styling coily and afro hair. I also just love that it comes with so many attachments as standard, making it a great, inclusive buy. What's not so inclusive, however, is the price.

My colleagues have been waxing lyrical about the Dyson Supersonic for months, so my expectations upon testing this were high. I also had a tiny amount of pessimism in my back pocket. How good can one hair dryer really be ?

I can confirm it's worth the hype. It's light, user-friendly, and feels genuinely quite fun to use. I mostly loved how quiet it is – drying my mid-length hair can take forever so by the end of the session my ears can start to feel a little sensitive. This was an absolute delight, and my curls were soft, defined, bouncy, and definitely shinier than when I air dry. I'm converted.

See our full Dyson Supersonic review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9cf1_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Bellissima)

4. Bellissima Prestige Diffon Supreme Hot Air Difuser

Best curls-only hair dryer

RRP: $219/£129.99 | Heat settings: 3 | Weight: 720g | Included diffuser: It IS a diffuser!

Does one job and does it well Easy to use Specially designed with curls in mind Is only for curly hairstyles – so not very versatile

If you’re looking for a dryer that’s solely for curls, this is the perfect one-stop shop. It's a standalone diffuser with three heat settings and two power settings, so you can be as gentle as you want to keep that dreaded frizz from forming.

I've long recommended the original Bellissima diffuser as an affordable, easy hair dryer for curly hair, but this newer, swisher version is a good option if you're looking for something a bit more premium. The new version includes ceramic technology, which is said to aid a smoother, frizz-free drying session.

I enjoyed using this – it's pleasing that it's a specific buy for curls, and I just liked how fuss-free it was. Although I have to say that the results aren't massively different than the original Diffon, so if your budget is smaller I'd stick to that. It is more compact than other models, which makes it a great option of the best travel hair dryer for curly hair. Nobody wants to risk frying their curls with the risky hotel drier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2AtN_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Hershesons)

5. Hershesons The Great Hairdryer

The best new hair dryer for curly hair

RRP: $340/£295 | Heat settings: 3 | Weight: 294g | Included diffuser: Yes

Incredibly lightweight Pleasant to use Striking, stylish design Expensive

Hershesons is one of my favorite places in London to get a blow dry, so I was curious to see how their newly-launched drier stacked up, especially when it comes to drying curls. I have to admit, when I'm at a salon I do tend to opt for a swishy, straight blow dry – for the novelty factor, more than anything.

Right off the bat, it looks so different from so many dryers. It's got a slim, conical shape in a full-blown electric blue - even the cord and plug matched, which is hugely pleasing. The roomy diffuser slotted in satisfyingly, and it still felt incredibly light and nicely weight-balanced, not tipping to one angle with the attachment.

It was very quiet too, thanks to the petite motor. I really enjoyed using this – I normally find drying my hair a huge chore, but this really took that feeling away. It’s not the cheapest hair dryer for curly hair, but if you’re looking for a stylish, exciting newcomer that can do it all, this is it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgGc1_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Panasonic)

6. Panasonic EH-NA9J Nanoe + Double Mineral Hairdryer

Best hair dryer technology for curly hair

RRP: $128/£199 | Heat settings: 4 | Weight: 500g | Diffuser included: Yes

The foldable handle makes it handy for travel Made to prevent frizz Surprisingly light Includes scalp care as a factor Not the sleekest design

Panasonic’s offering promises high-tech specs at a nice, mid-level price point. Most notable (and least jargon-y) is the mineral technology, which is used to reduce damage, boost shine and prevent frizzy hair .

The heat settings are unlike anything I've seen before – four options, including two for scalp and skin, which is what makes this one of the best hair dryer options for curly hair. Because you don't move around the dryer as much when drying curls, it's common to find the scalp getting a little bit scorched in the process. This smart little extra fully removes that irritation.

Anyway, it’s all well and good listing these specs, but how did this dryer measure up while actually in use? In two words, absolutely brilliant. It felt efficient and quick and my hair felt soft and bouncy, and not at all crispy. The diffuser is different from others I’ve tried too – more pointed, less cone-shaped. This makes it a better hairdryer for creating volume in curls and catering to shorter, or tighter curl patterns. Impressive.

See our full Panasonic Nanoe review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28948y_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Zuvi)

7. Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer

Best luxury hair dryer for curly hair

RRP: $349/£329 | Heat settings: 3 | Weight: 433g | Included diffuser: Yes

Designed for an ultra gentle dry Sleek, stylish design Ultra light and easy to use Expensive

The Zuvi is a new, if slightly underground launch – but it’s the one that’s got beauty editors really excited. It dries hair using light, not heat which makes it an extra gentle hair dryer option. The concept is that it’s supposed to emulate your hair air-drying in the sun. Curly hair types will know that this concept is nicer in theory than in practice (to quote Monica Gellar, "it’s the humidity"), but it’s an interesting concept from a new tech brand.

I was surprised by how much I was wooed by the slick design. There's a reason they call it the Tesla of the hair dryer world. It's quite beautiful - light, slim, and a little bit sexy. The lightness and the physical lights that ping on when you switch it on means it's a genuine joy to use. The magnetic attachments clicked on satisfyingly firmly too – no slipping and sliding here.

The fact that this offers such a gentle dry means it’s one of the best hair dryers for curly hair because it puts care first, over speed or mega-watt power. Overall this is a sleek, high-tech design that’s changing the game. I’m so impressed.

See our full Zuvi Halo review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Ezt_0jIhjiZ800

(Image credit: Parlux)

8. Parlux Alyon Hair Dryer

Best salon-style hair for curly hair

RRP: $209/£139 | Heat settings: 4 | Weight: 425g | Included diffuser: No but can be if bought as part of a set

Durable and reliable Loved by hair dressers Surprisingly light Not a very sexy option

With so many new all-singing, all-dancing, jazz-hands hairdryers launching, it’s easy to forget about the classics. Underestimate Parlux at your own peril - there’s a reason it’s been hairdressers’ go-to drier for decades.

The Italian brand is known for making durable, hardworking driers that you'll find peeking out of most hair stylists' kit bags. They're quite petite, but powerful, giving a speedy, bouncy blow-dry in minutes. Although for curls you will have to buy the diffuser separately, it's a robust, sizeable option that will still work well on very long hair. Plus, they're now offering combo deals where you make a small saving when you buy the diffuser as part of the set with the drier.

I forgot how much I liked this buy until I picked it up for the purpose of this review. It feels sturdy and reliable, and the smaller shape helps it feel light and useable. It's a little bit loud but only compared to the whisper-quiet options from the newer designs. If you're looking for an option that will last you years - if not a decade – of regular use, this is the one.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
Well+Good

2 Drugstore Moisturizers a Dermatologist Says Outperform Their Luxury Counterparts

If there's anything I've learned from working in the beauty industry, it's that skin care doesn't have to be expensive to be good. Case in point: I've tried a $320 moisturizer that feels indistinguishable from one that costs $20. And according to Shirley Chi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Southern California, that information tracks.
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

2 Scalp Oils Experts Swear By For Hair Loss

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
The Guardian

Hand creams: 10 of the best

Once, after realising to my horror that I had left my hand cream at home, I went up to a perfect stranger in desperation to ask if I could have a bit of theirs. Extreme? Perhaps. But I take hand cream seriously. It is not just vanity. While moisturised hands are always more aesthetically pleasing, when they are dry, they are, literally, a pain, ie really uncomfortable. The obsessive hand-washing rituals we adopted over the pandemic was a necessary evil, but evidently the same intensity was not applied to replenishing the lost moisture in our skin. Which is why most people are now walking around with hands that look and feel three times older than they are. So as we crawl towards winter, it is a good time to (re)consider hand cream. Some love a good fragrance (Jo Loves Fig Trees and Bamford are sublime), but others prefer a utilitarian approach (which is what French pharmacy brands like SVR offer). If you prefer a light, flat, matt finish, lotions are for you. Severely dry hands benefit from an overnight mask (like Margaret Dabbs) and a heavy cream during the day. Which isn’t everyone’s go-to, but I personally love thicker textures for their comfort and shine. Many leave a little residue, which is annoying when opening doors or shaking someone’s hand. But your hands will thank you for it.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
shefinds

2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles

While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

2K+
Followers
613
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy