NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine
From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charges put Grand Island man in prison for 10 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 37-year-old Raymond L. Moreno, of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Monday. Moreno received 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The two sentences will be served at the same time and he will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after them. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Upland man charged following reported disturbance
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man has been charged following a reported disturbance at a home in Upland Tuesday afternoon. Elliot Johannsen, 31, is charged in Franklin County Court with third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner. Court records do not list an...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen takes plea deal in August shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police will be sentenced in February on four felony convictions. Favion Lara,17, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer and two counts of Attempted Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after reported disturbance at home in Upland
UPLAND, Neb. — A woman in Franklin County is now safe after sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of possible “shots fired” a little after noon Tuesday. According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s press release, deputies were called to South Inland Street in Upland. As they...
NebraskaTV
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
NebraskaTV
Hall County hires courthouse architect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A decade after declaring their courthouse a “ticking time bomb”, Hall County commissioners may be ready to act at last. On Tuesday they took the first steps to addressing court needs with a vote to hire Davis Design, a Lincoln firm to be the county’s architect as they draft plans to address court needs.
foodsafetynews.com
Temporary Restraining Order extended in child labor case involving large meat company
A preliminary injunction that prevents a labor contracting firm from providing child labor to JBS in Grand Island, NE, has been extended to Dec. 7. The preliminary injunction is against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh on Nov. 9, 2022, sued Packers Sanitation alleging...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island fire departments battle grass fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) worked Wednesday afternoon with the Grand Island Rural Fire Department to extinguish a large grass fire near Highway 281 and Schimmer Road. According to GIFD, crews were dispatched to this scene around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, immediately calling for back...
News Channel Nebraska
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
