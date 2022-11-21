Dominique Thorne made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Riri Williams (a.k.a. Ironheart), a young genius from Chicago’s South Side who builds her own flying armor, but she seems to have always been destined to be part of the franchise. Five years ago, as a sophomore at Cornell University, she went through a series of auditions to play T’Challa’s sister, Shuri. Though Letitia Wright took the role, Williams was one of the finalists, and impressed Marvel execs so much that they offered her the role of Riri Williams a few years later without any further auditions. Now, Thorne — who previously had small roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah — is an instant superhero, with her own Ironheart Disney+ show on the way next year.

2 HOURS AGO