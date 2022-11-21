Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
SFGate
Before She Was Ironheart, She Was Almost Shuri. Meet Dominique Thorne, Marvel’s Newest Hero
Dominique Thorne made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Riri Williams (a.k.a. Ironheart), a young genius from Chicago’s South Side who builds her own flying armor, but she seems to have always been destined to be part of the franchise. Five years ago, as a sophomore at Cornell University, she went through a series of auditions to play T’Challa’s sister, Shuri. Though Letitia Wright took the role, Williams was one of the finalists, and impressed Marvel execs so much that they offered her the role of Riri Williams a few years later without any further auditions. Now, Thorne — who previously had small roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah — is an instant superhero, with her own Ironheart Disney+ show on the way next year.
SFGate
Review: A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s and the vibrant, glamorous bohemians she encountered on the scene, like John Waters It-Girl Cookie Mueller, have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA.
SFGate
David Bowie’s ‘A Divine Symmetry’ Chronicles the Path to ‘Hunky Dory,’ His First Truly Brilliant LP: Album Review
It could certainly be argued that 1971 was the year that David Bowie became David Bowie: He recorded and released his first brilliant album, “Hunky Dory”; wrote, recorded and conceived most of the “Ziggy Stardust” album and larger-than-life persona that would lead him to stardom; and teamed up with the manager, the label and band that would help get him there.
SFGate
IFFI: Local Authenticity Was Key to ‘Kantara’ Breakout Success, Says Rishab Shetty
Made on a modest budget of INR160 million ($1.96 million), “Kantara” (or ‘Mystical Forest’) has been one of the biggest sleeper hits in the world this year. Its director-producer and star Rishab Shetty attributes its success to the film’s local flavor. More from Variety. Released...
