First Club Q shooting victim identified

Courtesy of Jeff Aston via AP This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.

The first person killed in a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., has been identified by his family.

Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was among the five people killed at Club Q over the weekend.

Aston, the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” was a bartender and performer at Club Q. His parents, who survive him, were often in the crowd during his performances.

Aston moved from Tulsa, Okla., to Colorado Springs two years ago after attending Oklahoma’s Northeastern State University, where he was president of the school’s LGBTQ club.

The attack that killed Aston and four others and wounded 25 happened on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The suspect’s motive isn’t yet known, but the Club Q attack targeted what a bartender said was one of only two gay clubs in the city.

“I don’t know what was wrong with this man. I don’t know why he needed to act in this way, but he obviously had some some feelings towards — I don’t know if it was transgender people, gays, lesbians, I don’t know — Club Q is a safe place for everybody, everybody in the spectrum of the rainbow,” bartender Michael Anderson said of the gunman on “CNN This Morning” Monday.

“So I don’t know who he was targeting, but I definitely feel that it was something aimed directly at my community, yet again another time in our country,” Anderson said.

Aston was reportedly Anderson’s supervisor.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) said Monday that the incident “has all the trappings” of a hate crime.

Authorities are looking into whether the shooting constitutes a hate crime against the LGBTQ community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.