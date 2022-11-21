Read full article on original website
Financial Conduct Authority Worries About Trading Apps that Encourage Behaviour that Resembles Gambling
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried about investment apps that are designed to encourage trading. The regulator issued a statement and report yesterday, warning securities trading firms that offer apps to review the design of these services that are crafted to boost trading leveraging “game-like elements” nudging investors to take on more risk. The FCA likened errant apps to creating a gambling-like environment which could lead to poor outcomes. Some platforms may drive bad investing decisions.
Latin American Crypto Exchange Bitso Says All Funds are Safe, Plans More Metrics for
Prominent Latin American crypto exchange Bitso has posted all funds are secure during a time when some are questioning the viability of certain crypto marketplaces and counterparty risk associated with the FTX bankruptcy. Bitso said in a statement that it was going beyond proof of reserves, providing “proof that matters.”
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
VC Pre-Money Valuations Remained Robust During Q3 2022: Pitchbook Report
Venture capital (VC) pre-money valuations remained robust through Q3 2022, as bearish macroeconomic outlooks spread across Europe,” the team at Pitchbook noted. Pitchbook also mentioned that “the drop off in public market capitalizations has not filtered into the VC ecosystem, with the valuations of VC-backed companies staying strong.” VC valuations are “tracing above expectations given wider market conditions, and companies may be absorbing drops internally via reduced revenues and growth rates.”
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Guidelines on Remote Customer Onboarding
The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its final Guidelines on the use of remote customer onboarding solutions. These Guidelines “set out the steps credit and financial institutions should take to ensure safe and effective remote customer onboarding practices in line with applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation and the EU’s data protection framework.” The Guidelines apply “to all credit and financial institutions that are within the scope of the Anti-money Laundering Directive (AMLD).”
Capchase SaaS Report: Software-as-a-Service Startups “Resilient” During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase, which claims to be the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, recently shared its Pulse of SaaS report “to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.”. The Pulse of SaaS Report “found, when compared to the second half of...
Saudi Arabia: Financial Platform Ta3meed Selects Moneythor as Partner for its Loyalty Features
Ta3meed, which claims to be the “only” Purchase Orders (PO) financing platform in Saudi Arabia has selected Moneythor as a partner for its digital banking & loyalty management platform “to implement smart loyalty features in its innovative Islamic financing solution.”. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030...
CoverGo Expands Middle East Operations with Investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East “after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors.”. CoverGo has been “adopted by a growing number of...
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
Binance Labs Invests in Hardware Wallet Maker NGRAVE to Boost Crypto Self-Custody
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in and will be leading the upcoming Series A round of NGRAVE, a blockchain and digital asset security provider “specialized in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto users, from creating keys to advanced key recovery.”
MONEYME Exceeds $3B in Originations, Shareholders Vote Yes to B Corp
Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME Limited (ASX: MME) has surpassed $3 billion in originations since inception, “after 4x growth in FY22 driven primarily by the success of its auto finance product Autopay.”. This includes the $1.1 billion in originations by SocietyOne “prior to the acquisition and over $2...
Digital Assets: Kraken Announces Support for The Graph (GRT) Staking
The team at Kraken notes that they’re pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports staking for The Graph (GRT) holders,. From the Earn section of your Kraken account or from your Pro mobile app, you’ll be “able to stake your GRT holdings and earn up to 8% in yearly rewards.” Additionally, Kraken makes it easy “for you to stake and unstake at any time, with no lockup periods.”
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the University of Cambridge, has published its 3rd Global Fintech Regulator Survey. The document is being produced in partnership with the World Bank. CCAF is widely recognized as the top independent research firm following the development of financial technology in all...
European Online Lender October Reveals that Connect, the New Site, Is Now Live
The team at October are pleased to announce that after months of work, the October Connect website is finally live. October’s Tech, Product, Marketing and Connect teams “have worked hard to deliver a totally restyled website.” The design “has been reviewed, each word was carefully chosen… It is a work-in-progress, but [the team] expects your feedback to improve it along the way.”
Open Banking Platform Tink adds Balance Check Feature
Tink, an open banking platform, now offers a new feature called Balance Check that enables users to verify account balances. Tink states that this new feature will simplify the setting up of direct debit mandates, supporting both businesses and consumers. Balances Check utilizes real time data for verification that is...
Warwick Business School: Stablecoins May Be Path to CBDCs
Warwick Business School held an event in recent days that discussed central bank digital currency (CBDCs), according to a note from the school. The Gillmore Centre Policy Forum heard Antoine Martin, a Senior VP of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he reportedly shared research into the future of digital currencies that claimed stablecoins may be the best path for establishing digital fiat. Of note is the fact that in the past, Martin has been involved in statements that claim stablecoins are not the future of payments.
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform
Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs
Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
Financial Services Skills Commission, NatWest Develop Future Skills Framework
Financial services firms across the UK are being urged to prioritize investment and training in skills “including digital literacy, coaching and software development to help the sector tackle ongoing skills gaps and to boost its competitiveness.”. The five core skills and behaviors also “include creative thinking, data analytics &...
