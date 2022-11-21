Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust
(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with child neglect in death of young child
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of neglect of a child resulting in substantial harm after the death of a child under 4. Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, will appear in Olmsted County Court in January following the death of his child on Feb. 14. According to...
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man convicted of weapons charge, after summertime shooting incident on George Street
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, in connection with a north-side shooting spree last summer. Dakota Fair entered a plea on the weapon charge, while a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed. A video showed Fair firing a gun at buildings...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
myaustinminnesota.com
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
KIMT
Court docs: Suspect and victim in Fillmore Co. attempted murder were working together at time of attack
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The victim in a Fillmore County stabbing was struck six times and was working with the suspect at the time of the attack. Court documents detail attempted murder charges against Noah Foster, who was arrested over the weekend. Foster and the victim worked together at Susie’s...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who was found to be in possession of just over five pounds of methamphetamine, plus marijuana, a bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KIMT
Rochester Police looking for shooting suspect after bullets hit two vehicles Monday night
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. NW around 11:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of gunshots. According to RPD, two vehicles were struck by bullets and officers found several shell casings near the vehicles.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218
A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
A Rochester man is accused of threatening several members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. 53-year-old William Putnam has been charged with Aggravated Harassment as a Hate Crime. He's also facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person. Federal prosecutors say he...
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
Quick Country 96.5
Jury Convicts Rochester Area Man in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Rochester-area man for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday the jury returned a conviction for one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine against 39-year-old Christopher Edwards after a four-day trial wrapped up last week.
