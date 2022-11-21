ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
ROCHESTER, MN
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
ROCHESTER, MN
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court

Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
LYLE, MN
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218

A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Islamic Center of Rochester

A Rochester man is accused of threatening several members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. 53-year-old William Putnam has been charged with Aggravated Harassment as a Hate Crime. He's also facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person. Federal prosecutors say he...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
ROCHESTER, MN
Jury Convicts Rochester Area Man in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Rochester-area man for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday the jury returned a conviction for one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine against 39-year-old Christopher Edwards after a four-day trial wrapped up last week.
ROCHESTER, MN

