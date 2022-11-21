ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma home identified as missing man

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0jIhiKgR00

A has been charged for the death of 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs, a missing man whose body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of Parma home last week.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, has been charged with murder, according to Parma Municipal Court records. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond. His case has been bound over to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for consideration by a grand jury.

The man has been in police custody since he was arrested on Nov. 16 when police responded to a home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street for a domestic violence complaint.

Police didn't provide many details about that incident, but the man was taken into custody and a woman at the home was transported to a nearby hospital.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to gather some guns for safekeeping but made a grisly discovery, police said. A body, found wrapped in plastic, was located in the basement.

The family member called police, and authorities were sent to the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed human remains were found.

According to police, the medical examiner positively identified the body as 30-year-old Krebs. He had been shot multiple times. Krebs has been reported missing on Aug. 25. It's unclear how long Krebs has been dead.

City of Parma Police Department
Ryan Alan Krebs, the missing man found dead earlier this month.

Police said they are investigating the relationship the man had to the suspect and the circumstances involving his disappearance and death.

RELATED: Body found in Parma home after man is arrested, woman hospitalized in domestic violence incident

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees

BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
BEREA, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy