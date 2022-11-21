Muriel Adkins, 75; of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years: Arthur Adkins in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-laws: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego, her sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat: Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 AM in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.

