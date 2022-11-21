Read full article on original website
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
syracuse.com
Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
localsyr.com
Free library comes to Syracuse airport
(WSYR-TV) — Traveling through an airport, especially with children, can be stressful, but now Syracuse Hancock International has teamed up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries to offer some help. Tom Walters from the OCPL talks about the new free children’s library at the airport. The library is located...
localsyr.com
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
localsyr.com
We want to know what you are thankful for this Thanksgiving!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Happy Thanksgiving to all our viewers!. We at Newschannel 9 have shared what we’re thankful for, now we want to hear from you. Share what you’re thankful for now in the section below!
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: November 6-12
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. A.W....
Two new restaurants now open in eastern Onondaga County shopping center
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – Two new restaurants have opened their doors to the public in Towne Center at Fayetteville. Chipotle is opening Tuesday and is located in the area between the existing McDonald’s and the new Key Bank. The new Chipotle was first proposed for Towne Center in April 2021.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
See truck barely scrape under Onondaga Parkway Bridge (video)
Salina, N.Y. -- A truck has finally fit under the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a truck traveling on the Onondaga Lake Parkway went under the parkway bridge and scraped part of its roof off, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Compared to the...
Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
iheartoswego.com
Muriel Adkins – November 22, 2022
Muriel Adkins, 75; of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years: Arthur Adkins in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-laws: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego, her sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat: Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 AM in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
Indoor Snow Show starts on Black Friday at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it! For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25. Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium […]
syracuse.com
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street
A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
