fox29.com
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Thanksgiving Day Homicide
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
dsp.delaware.gov
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Alex Weakley and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of New Castle, DE for weapon charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 1:04 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and South...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
fox29.com
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Suspect Pulls Knife On Clerk At Newark Gas Station
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond
The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit
A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
3 White officers arrested and charged after beating Black man in jail
Three south Georgia deputies have been fired and charged after a video went viral of them repeatedly punching a Black detainee at the Camden County jail. The incident occurred on Sept. 3 but garnered national attention this month when an attorney posted violent surveillance footage showing several sheriff’s office employees surrounding 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs inside a small cell and beating him.
Fatally abused 3-year-old's guardian held for trial, but social worker's murder charge dismissed
A Philadelphia woman has been held on third-degree murder charges for the beating death of a 3-year-old girl last summer, but the social worker who was also charged had murder offenses dismissed on Monday.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
