Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Showers end this evening, sunshine returns for Black Friday afternoon
Light showers will continue this evening across Michiana. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s, eventually cratering in the upper 30s to start Black Friday. Any rain showers should be over by the time you head out to snag some deals tomorrow. We'll start off with clouds, but the sun should return by lunchtime. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Saturday will be pleasant, with highs in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies. A meatier round of rain will move in late Saturday, and showers are likely throughout much of Sunday. It will also be breezy, with wind gusts above 25 mph possible Sunday. The combination of rain and wind could impact some travel for getaway day.
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
abc57.com
Leaf collection in Niles begins November 28
NILES, Mich. - The second round of leaf collecting begins on Monday in Niles. Crews will be around starting at 7 a.m. Crews will start collecting in the Fourth Ward. A map of each ward can be found here. If you cannot get your leaves collected in time, you can...
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
abc57.com
Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana
A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
abc57.com
The Christmas traditions of 1897
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director, describes the Christmas traditions of 1897, the year when the Oliver family moved into Copshaholm, at The History Museum's Insights in History, taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m., with $3 or $1 admissions for members and required reservations by December 5, with insights in History sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
abc57.com
The Collective hosts Small Business Saturday market in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. - A local entrepreneurial group is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Collective will host over more than 50 local vendors during the market at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte.
abc57.com
Cornhole competition returns to South Bend November 25-26
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The American Cornhole Organization will host a competition at South Bend's Century Center on Friday and Saturday. This is the fifth time the competition has been held in town. The competition will bring in 400 players from 16 states, including 60 ACO professionals playing in the...
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 32-year-old Nancy Brown, who is missing from Elkhart. Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. on November 10. Brown is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair with blue and green tips.
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
abc57.com
'Shoot your shot,' Elkhart woman uses community Facebook group to find Thanksgiving date
ELKHART, Ind. --Many use community Facebook groups to inform, debate, or complain. But one Elkhart woman took to the platform to shoot her shot at finding love. Wendy Wells could be called a hopeful romantic. "Hey, let's just do something fun, something different, and see if we can find a...
abc57.com
Lerner Theatre unveils annual holiday windows with 'Elf' theme
ELKHART, Ind. - The Lerner Theatre unveiled its annual holiday window installations in downtown Tuesday evening. This year's installations are inspired by the movie Elf. The window installations were first introduced during the pandemic but were so popular, organizers decided to make it a tradition. "We started it pre, like...
abc57.com
Local volunteers devote their Thanksgivings to others
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most of us are thankful for a plate full of fixins’ shared with family on Thanksgiving. For some in the community, Thanksgiving is about giving back. “If I were to get preachy, it’s what God would want,” says Pastor Tony Fields from the Lighthouse Church of God in New Buffalo. “He’d want us to gather together and gather together more often.”
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Go all in on your career at Four Winds Casinos
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casinos are expanding! Four Winds South Bend is adding hundreds of new games, a 23-story hotel, a spa, convention center with a ballroom and meeting space, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a terrace….which calls for a lot of employees!. The expansion...
abc57.com
Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home
BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 23 - 28
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Comments / 0