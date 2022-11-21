Light showers will continue this evening across Michiana. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s, eventually cratering in the upper 30s to start Black Friday. Any rain showers should be over by the time you head out to snag some deals tomorrow. We'll start off with clouds, but the sun should return by lunchtime. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Saturday will be pleasant, with highs in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies. A meatier round of rain will move in late Saturday, and showers are likely throughout much of Sunday. It will also be breezy, with wind gusts above 25 mph possible Sunday. The combination of rain and wind could impact some travel for getaway day.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO