crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Kraken Announces Support for The Graph (GRT) Staking

The team at Kraken notes that they’re pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports staking for The Graph (GRT) holders,. From the Earn section of your Kraken account or from your Pro mobile app, you’ll be “able to stake your GRT holdings and earn up to 8% in yearly rewards.” Additionally, Kraken makes it easy “for you to stake and unstake at any time, with no lockup periods.”
Latin American Crypto Exchange Bitso Says All Funds are Safe, Plans More Metrics for

Prominent Latin American crypto exchange Bitso has posted all funds are secure during a time when some are questioning the viability of certain crypto marketplaces and counterparty risk associated with the FTX bankruptcy. Bitso said in a statement that it was going beyond proof of reserves, providing “proof that matters.”
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade

Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application

DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
Embedded Banking Fintech ClearBank Reaches Profitability as Revenue Exceeds £45m

ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, announced that it has “reached profitability.”. ClearBank Ltd. has “generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK.”. The fintech bank “has nearly tripled its 2022...
Banking, Insurance Software Firm VERMEG Partners with Open Finance Provider LUXHUB

Banking and insurance software firm VERMEG together with Open Finance pioneer LUXHUB, are announcing a partnership “around the collection and processing of custodian data, available to insurance companies.”. Custodix Hub, “through the combined tech expertise and industry knowledge of both partners, facilitates the flows and financial data exchanges between...
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform

Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Guidelines on Remote Customer Onboarding

The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its final Guidelines on the use of remote customer onboarding solutions. These Guidelines “set out the steps credit and financial institutions should take to ensure safe and effective remote customer onboarding practices in line with applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation and the EU’s data protection framework.” The Guidelines apply “to all credit and financial institutions that are within the scope of the Anti-money Laundering Directive (AMLD).”
Binance Labs Invests in Hardware Wallet Maker NGRAVE to Boost Crypto Self-Custody

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in and will be leading the upcoming Series A round of NGRAVE, a blockchain and digital asset security provider “specialized in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto users, from creating keys to advanced key recovery.”
CoverGo Expands Middle East Operations with Investment from Noria Capital

CoverGo, the global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East “after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors.”. CoverGo has been “adopted by a growing number of...
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution

Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
Credit Inclusion Fintech Propel Holdings Moves into Canada

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL), a Fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced that it has entered the Canadian market with its new brand, Fora CreditTM (Fora) – “a convenient online credit solution for underserved Canadian consumers.”. Nearly 25 per cent of Canadians “are either unserved or underserved...
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube

Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs

Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research

Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
Neobank Novo Acquires Additional Funding from GGV Capital

Novo, an all-digital neobank for US-based small businesses, has reportedly topped up its Series B round with a $35 million investment coming from GGV Capital. The additional funding brings Novo’s Series B investment round to $125 million, and total equity funding to over $170 million. Established in 2018, Novo...
MONEYME Exceeds $3B in Originations, Shareholders Vote Yes to B Corp

Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME Limited (ASX: MME) has surpassed $3 billion in originations since inception, “after 4x growth in FY22 driven primarily by the success of its auto finance product Autopay.”. This includes the $1.1 billion in originations by SocietyOne “prior to the acquisition and over $2...

