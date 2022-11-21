Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Kraken Announces Support for The Graph (GRT) Staking
The team at Kraken notes that they’re pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports staking for The Graph (GRT) holders,. From the Earn section of your Kraken account or from your Pro mobile app, you’ll be “able to stake your GRT holdings and earn up to 8% in yearly rewards.” Additionally, Kraken makes it easy “for you to stake and unstake at any time, with no lockup periods.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Capchase SaaS Report: Software-as-a-Service Startups “Resilient” During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase, which claims to be the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, recently shared its Pulse of SaaS report “to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.”. The Pulse of SaaS Report “found, when compared to the second half of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Latin American Crypto Exchange Bitso Says All Funds are Safe, Plans More Metrics for
Prominent Latin American crypto exchange Bitso has posted all funds are secure during a time when some are questioning the viability of certain crypto marketplaces and counterparty risk associated with the FTX bankruptcy. Bitso said in a statement that it was going beyond proof of reserves, providing “proof that matters.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Banking Fintech ClearBank Reaches Profitability as Revenue Exceeds £45m
ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, announced that it has “reached profitability.”. ClearBank Ltd. has “generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK.”. The fintech bank “has nearly tripled its 2022...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking, Insurance Software Firm VERMEG Partners with Open Finance Provider LUXHUB
Banking and insurance software firm VERMEG together with Open Finance pioneer LUXHUB, are announcing a partnership “around the collection and processing of custodian data, available to insurance companies.”. Custodix Hub, “through the combined tech expertise and industry knowledge of both partners, facilitates the flows and financial data exchanges between...
crowdfundinsider.com
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform
Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
crowdfundinsider.com
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Guidelines on Remote Customer Onboarding
The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its final Guidelines on the use of remote customer onboarding solutions. These Guidelines “set out the steps credit and financial institutions should take to ensure safe and effective remote customer onboarding practices in line with applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation and the EU’s data protection framework.” The Guidelines apply “to all credit and financial institutions that are within the scope of the Anti-money Laundering Directive (AMLD).”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Invests in Hardware Wallet Maker NGRAVE to Boost Crypto Self-Custody
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in and will be leading the upcoming Series A round of NGRAVE, a blockchain and digital asset security provider “specialized in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto users, from creating keys to advanced key recovery.”
crowdfundinsider.com
CoverGo Expands Middle East Operations with Investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East “after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors.”. CoverGo has been “adopted by a growing number of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution
Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Inclusion Fintech Propel Holdings Moves into Canada
Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL), a Fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced that it has entered the Canadian market with its new brand, Fora CreditTM (Fora) – “a convenient online credit solution for underserved Canadian consumers.”. Nearly 25 per cent of Canadians “are either unserved or underserved...
crowdfundinsider.com
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube
Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs
Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Novo Acquires Additional Funding from GGV Capital
Novo, an all-digital neobank for US-based small businesses, has reportedly topped up its Series B round with a $35 million investment coming from GGV Capital. The additional funding brings Novo’s Series B investment round to $125 million, and total equity funding to over $170 million. Established in 2018, Novo...
crowdfundinsider.com
MONEYME Exceeds $3B in Originations, Shareholders Vote Yes to B Corp
Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME Limited (ASX: MME) has surpassed $3 billion in originations since inception, “after 4x growth in FY22 driven primarily by the success of its auto finance product Autopay.”. This includes the $1.1 billion in originations by SocietyOne “prior to the acquisition and over $2...
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Arabia: Financial Platform Ta3meed Selects Moneythor as Partner for its Loyalty Features
Ta3meed, which claims to be the “only” Purchase Orders (PO) financing platform in Saudi Arabia has selected Moneythor as a partner for its digital banking & loyalty management platform “to implement smart loyalty features in its innovative Islamic financing solution.”. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030...
crowdfundinsider.com
Atoa Wants to Obliterate Visa and Mastercard by Dropping Fees, Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Using credit cards is convenient but costly for merchants. So much so, they just raise their prices a bit for everyone. UK-based Fintech Atoa wants to challenge the dominance of Visa and Mastercard by cratering the cost of accepting payments by up to 70%, and the company has just announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding.
