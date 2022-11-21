Waterloo council approves tight budget with tax bump, library cut

The City Council last week approved Waterloo’s 2023 budget, pointing to inflation for a difficult spending plan that will raise property taxes.

The budget sets a city property tax rate of $8.04 per $1,000 of home value, a 3.6% increase over this year’s rate of $7.76 per $1,000. With that increase, a home valued at $300,000 would see an $84 increase over the 2022 city tax bill.

In addition to the tax bump, council members said they had been forced to make difficult decisions about what to cut from city departments’ requests for the budget.

“This was a terrible trend this year,” Alder Charles Kuhl said at the Nov. 17 meeting, where the budget was approved. “Halfway through this year, we thought we were going to be good. Then inflation, truck repairs, equipment issues all came up.”

Council members had been hopeful at the outset of this year’s budget process.

In Wisconsin, the extent to which a municipality can raise its taxes is determined by net new construction in the previous year—more new construction means more potential revenue. In 2022 Waterloo saw more new construction than in recent years: nearly $18 million, representing a 6.7% boost in the city’s total property value.

“This should have been, probably, our easiest budget in years, because of the new construction. Inflation ate that all up,” Council President Tim Thomas said. “Our costs for fuel, for road construction, all our supplies, everything went up.”

Thomas said that requests from all city departments totaled about $135,000 over what the city could support, even with its boosted levy limit. No department got everything that it asked for, he said.

Hit hardest by the cuts was Waterloo’s Karl Junginger Memorial Library.

While most other departments were not given the full spending increases that they asked for, the library fund’s property tax revenue was actually cut by 2.6% from the 2022 budget, a decrease from $210,500 to $205,000.

Glenna McKay, treasurer for the Friends of the KJM Library, said she understood the city’s difficult position, but spoke against the cut during the public hearing on the budget.

“The library is basically like a community center for Waterloo,” she said. “It does Meals on Wheels, there’s a senior exercise group, there’s a retirees club, it’s the cooling and warming center … it’s not just the library. It’s things that we do for the whole community.”

Council members said they regretted having to cut library funds, but defended the decision as a reflection of their priorities.

“The main purpose of our government is safety and the health of our community,” Mayor Jenifer Quimby said. “Fire, Police and the Department of Public Works are our top priorities. If cuts need to be made, and this is true in other communities as well, the two departments that get cut are parks and libraries.”

“It’s really sad,” she said. “But we don’t have a choice.”

Quimby also pointed out that city taxes were the only source of funding for other departments. Only about half of the library’s $402,000 budget in 2023 comes from the city, with $94,000 coming from county aid and about $92,000 coming from donations.

Residents can expect to see their property tax bills for 2023 in mid-December.