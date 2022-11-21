Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing Movies Where The Final Scene Is The Best Scene, And It Proves Good Things Are Worth Waiting For
"The movie is brilliant from its first scene, but that ending solidifies it as one of the best of all time."
Where Was Netflix's Highly Anticipated Sequel 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Filmed?
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a 2022 mystery-crime flick for people who love feeling like they’re on the edge of their seats. The film is a sequel to 2019's Knives Out, which boasted a star-studded cast that included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, and more.
Wednesday Addams Goes Through a Major Transformation for Netflix's 'Wednesday'
The newest Netflix series to take over is Wednesday: a modern-day iteration of the Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega as the title character. It’s a twist on the classic gothic tale that began as a 1930s comic strip and morphed into a franchise that’s now a household name. Netflix’s new series puts Wednesday amongst her peers at Nevermore Academy, many of whom have powers and special abilities.
Juliette Lewis Brings Life to Denise Coughlan in 'Welcome to Chippendales' — Is She a Real Person?
Before we get into it, we just want to profess our love for Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis. With an attraction to wacky characters, Juliette has killed it in electric films and TV shows like 1991's Cape Fear, 1993's Kalifornia, and Showtime's viral new mystery series Yellowjackets. Her performance in Hulu's scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales is just as captivating.
'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One
After 15 years of waiting, Disney fans finally received a sequel to the beloved Disney live-action/animated film Enchanted. Disenchanted takes place 10 years after the events of the first film and continues the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a typical Disney princess who hails from the animated world of Andalasia but found love in real-world Manhattan.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
The Anti-Vax Propaganda Film 'Died Suddenly' Is Streaming in the Weirdest Place
It takes a lot of gusto to make an hour-long documentary dedicated to a conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine and then stream it in one of the weirdest places possible. But such is the story behind Died Suddenly. Put simply, the new film is anti-vax propaganda that tries to link real-life tragedies to the COVID-19 vaccine via baseless claims and erroneous information. The film has been trending on Twitter, receiving both support and derision from the public.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Veteran Actress Marlo Thomas Returns to Film for 'A Magical Christmas Village'
Actress Margaret Julia "Marlo" Thomas's storied career in Hollywood is only second to her activism, especially for causes related to children. Marlo is best known for starring in the 1966 sitcom That Girl and her children's entertainment project Free to Be ... You and Me. She currently serves as the national outreach director for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which her father, actor Danny Thomas, founded in 1962.
Bob Weir Embraces the Grateful Dead’s Orchestral Side
For some iconic bands, you can point to definitive versions of some of their best-known songs. And then there’s the Grateful Dead, whose music evolved dramatically over the course of their tenure as a band — and continued to do so with its members’ post-Grateful Dead projects.
Review: Wrenching and riveting, ‘The Son’ leaves you shaken
If you don’t have children, you will likely walk out of “The Son” shaken and deeply moved. If you do have kids, you may have to be eventually pulled to your feet after collapsing into a fetal ball for several hours. Writer-director Florian Zeller’s second installment in...
Woman Scorches Her Family's “Sexist” Thanksgiving Potluck Google Doc, Sparks Viral TikTok Debate
A TikTok user by the name of Maddie, who posts under the handle @pumpkinheadgirl, sparked a viral debate after calling out a Google Doc her family put together containing Thanksgiving potluck meal and item assignments. Maddie appeared frustrated by the number of repeat items on the list and pointed out that many male members of the family weren't expected to bring more difficult or involved items, which sparked a debate in the comments section.
Was "Jingle Bells" Originally Intended to Be a Thanksgiving Song? Here's What to Know
It's that time of year again! Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes the promise of family, friends, and ... well, food!. But there is one big thing that Thanksgiving seems to be lacking in comparison to its other holiday-season cohorts: music. Article continues below advertisement. While Halloween might make...
Woman Fails to Blend Face Contouring, Discovers Her Mistake While Recording a TikTok
For a lot of folks, there's always a good reason to gussy themselves up when they go outside. Whether it's for a lunch outing, a day picking apples at the farms, or taking pride in the way that you look when you head on over to a concert, there are people who derive joy from figuring out their fits and making sure their makeup is on point.
6 Thanksgiving Movies for Kids and the Whole Family After You Feast
Here's something to be thankful for: We rounded up six of the very best Thanksgiving movies for kids, including a few animated classics, as well as films the entire crew can gather around to enjoy once everyone is good and stuffed. Article continues below advertisement. Even if you are planning...
An Update on Blythe Danner's Health After Her Cancer Battle Brings Good News
The long-standing career of Blythe Danner speaks for itself. She’s been active in the entertainment industry since 1968 and has starred in some iconic movies over the course of her career, including I’ll See You in My Dreams, Meet the Parents, The Lucky One, and Meet the Fockers.
Burna Boy's "Alone" Touches on Some Pretty Heavy-Duty Emotional Topics
It goes without saying that the hype surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about as high as can be right now. Between a star-studded cast and mass critical/fan appeal, the follow-up to the original Black Panther is proving to be everything that everyone anticipated and more. Article continues below advertisement.
Netflix’s ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ Brings Jingle Bells to the Barnyard
Netflix has started the Christmas season early (Falling for Christmas, anyone?), and now the platform is releasing the holiday film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 23. “After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0