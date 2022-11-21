Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
Three children, woman injured in Raleigh crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman and three children were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road around 1 p.m. One child was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other two children were taken to the hospital in […]
localmemphis.com
MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
13-year-old girl charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of teen, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl. The shooting happened Nov. 21 around 8 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Curtis Street, in Parkway Village. The victim was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to...
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
actionnews5.com
13-year-old injured in motel shooting, 1 adult detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old was critically injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon. There, the victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
actionnews5.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire iron […]
Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
actionnews5.com
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
KFVS12
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen. Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.
Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on HWY 51
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Highway 51 North early Wednesday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the pedestrian was struck on the highway near Fite Road just after 6 a.m. He was later pronounced dead by Memphis Fire. Shelby County Deputies along with Tennessee Highway troopers investigated […]
15-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot after gunfire rips through home, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen and a child were both critically injured after being shot in Memphis. The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Memphis Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Westmont Street at 11:46 p.m., where a house was shot numerous times. MPD said...
Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
actionnews5.com
Men sought by police following road rage attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for two men they say vandalized a victim’s truck after being involved in an accident in front of the Q-Mart at 1651 Getwell Road. The accident took place on Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police say. Officers were told by the...
