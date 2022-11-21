Investigation underway after fire damages 6 units at Raytown auto shop

An investigation is underway Monday after six units were damaged by smoke and water in a fire overnight at a Raytown auto repair shop.

Shortly after midnight Monday, fire crews from Raytown and Kansas City, Missouri were dispatched to the 7600 block of Raytown Road on a commerical business fire.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was showing from a single-story commercial structure.

The smoke and water damaged multiple units in the structure.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Local investigators are working with the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office to determine the origin of the blaze.

