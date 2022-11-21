ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wokeness strikes back at Disney

We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
CNBC

Breaking News from CNBC’s David Faber: Disney Board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday, did not seriously consider other candidates – Sources

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC's David Faber on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Monday, November 21st. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/21/disney-board-reached-out-to-iger-on-friday-did-not-seriously-consider-other-candidates-sources.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JOE KERNEN: Major management shakeup at...
TheStreet

Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
Vox

A leaked Amazon memo may help explain why the tech giant is pushing out so many recruiters

Last week, Amazon extended buyout offers to hundreds of its recruiters as part of what is expected to be a months-long cycle of layoffs that has left corporate employees across the company angered and on edge. Now, Recode has viewed a confidential internal document that raises the question of whether a new artificial intelligence technology that the company began experimenting with last year will one day replace some of these employees.
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

The automobile sector is of particular interest to George Soros. The legendary investor has invested a lot of money in this industry, which is in full transformation towards electric vehicles. Soros is indeed convinced that electric vehicles are the future of the automobile, if we were to examine his investment...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

NBC News

544K+
Followers
61K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy