Deadpool 3: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtIZm_0jIhh5Ua00

When Disney announced the massive purchase of Fox, MCU fans realized that all the Marvel properties Fox held would return home. The X-Men, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and Fantastic Four would finally be available to fight with and alongside the Avengers in the MCU. At the time, Disney confirmed that Deadpool will stay unchanged, implying that a Deadpool 3 film was already in the works.

But Marvel needed three years to confirm the Deadpool 3 release date. Well, it was Ryan Reynolds who dropped the giant bomb in a fashion that only the beloved Deadpool actor could pull off.

We’ll cover all the information available about the movie below, including the theatrical release, the Disney Plus release date, the trailers, and details about the cast. You’ll also find an extensive collection of Deadpool 3 rumors at the end of this post.

You’ll want to avoid our “Leaks and rumors” section below if you hate spoilers. Another warning will follow before the spoilers section.

Deadpool 3 release date

Ryan Reynolds took to social media in late September 2022 to reveal the Deadpool 3 release date. The actor dropped an even bigger reveal during the clip, telling fans that Hugh Jackman will return to his Wolverine role for the Deadpool sequel.

Since then, Disney has slightly delayed the Deadpool 3 release. Deadpool 3 will be released on November 8th, 2024. That makes it an MCU Phase 6 project.

Deadpool 3 Disney Plus release date

Deadpool 3 will not be available on Disney Plus on the same day as its theatrical release, of course. Disney has a strict policy in place for MCU movies. They’ll get an exclusive theatrical release of at least 45 days before being available for streaming.

Therefore, the Deadpool 3 Disney Plus premiere will happen on or after December 23rd, 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNpZ6_0jIhh5Ua00
Deadpool 3 “Part Hugh” update: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman video. Image source: YouTube

Deadpool 3 cast

Marvel has yet to announce the full Deadpool 3 cast, so we only know a few names that Reynolds confirmed. We expect plenty of surprises from this movie, which should be a multiverse story. That’s the only way for Marvel to bring Fox’s Deadpool to the MCU.

Here are the characters we know we’ll get in Deadpool 3:

  • Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)
  • Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)
  • Blind Al (Leslie Uggams)

Deadpool 3 trailers

The first Deadpool 3 teaser trailer should hit the internet sometime in the first half of 2024, assuming the theatrical release date isn’t delayed again. We’ll have to get closer to the film’s premiere to see it. Until then, you can rewatch Reynolds’ brilliant Deadpool 3 reveal below:

🚨 WARNING: We’re going to cover leaks and rumors next, so spoilers might follow below.

Deadpool 3 leaks and rumors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sy3yb_0jIhh5Ua00
Deadpool 3 will be Deadpool’s first movie in the MCU. Image source: Marvel Studios

Fans of spoilers should have a great time going through all the exciting Deadpool 3 leaks, rumors, and plot details that inevitably leak before the film’s release.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly with new developments, so make sure you bookmark it and check back often.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

BGR.com

BGR.com

