Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why

Sporting News
Patrick Beverley defends himself after Suns' Devin Booker calls out Lakers guard for ejection, shove of Deandre Ayton
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the Lakers' 115-105 loss to the Suns for shoving Deandre Ayton. The incident occurred with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter after Devin Booker committed a hard foul on Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Beverley said he responded to Booker and Ayton standing over Reaves while "mean-mugging and puffing their chest out."
Sporting News
Charles Barkley says Nets' Ben Simmons owes 76ers, city of Philadelphia an apology
Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia, taking on his former team for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn. With plenty of boos raining down on the Aussie throughout the contest, the Philly faithful let their former star know how they felt, months on from the messy divorce which saw the three-time All-Star request a trade.
Sporting News
Ben Simmons booed by 76ers fans in return with Nets, but 'thought it was going to be louder' in Philadelphia
The day finally came for Ben Simmons to face the Philadelphia fan base. On Tuesday night, Simmons made his return to Philly with the Nets taking on the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, marking his first contest against the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2016. There is...
Sporting News
Why are there no NBA games on Thanksgiving?
On Thursday, Nov. 24, there will be no NBA games. All 30 teams in the league will be idle to recognize the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The Thanksgiving holiday marks the second time in the month of November in which no NBA teams are in action, the first being Election Day in the United States, which fell on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Sporting News
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Kawhi Leonard matchup: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Warriors vs. Clippers Wednesday NBA game
The NBA's Thanksgiving Eve slate never disappoints and this year is no exception. ESPN's Wednesday NBA doubleheader will feature an MVP matchup between Jayson Tatum's Celtics and Luka Doncic's Mavericks before shifting to San Francisco for a meeting between the Warriors and Clippers. For the first time this season, Stephen...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
