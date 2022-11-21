Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Woman's death being investigated as a murder
The Macon County Coroner has identified a murder victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg. She was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home Wednesday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and her death is still under investigation. ORIGINAL:. Police in Macon County are investigating the death...
newschannel20.com
Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
newschannel20.com
Teen denied probation after bringing gun to school
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old has been denied probation after being accused of bringing a gun to Centennial High School last month. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where the public defender asked if could he be released for having good behavior in the detention center and no any prior incidents with police.
newschannel20.com
Police: 16-year-old female arrested for Urbana High School threat from Nov. 7
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police along with FBI Agents and officers from Chicago Police Department arrested a juvenile connected to terrorist threats at Urbana High School on November 7. On November 7, Urbana High School received a threat over the phone saying she was going to kill...
newschannel20.com
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
newschannel20.com
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
newschannel20.com
Urbana Police ask families to report leads on threats made
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after threats were made over the past two weeks. Terrence Buckhanon is the father of an Urbana High School student and tells his daughter to stay alert while at school. "Keep her head on a...
newschannel20.com
ISP responds to multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 74
FITHIAN, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police responded to a six-unit motor vehicle crash at 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 74 near milepost 202, near Fithian. Officials say one person was taken to a local area hospital with injuries. At 3:14 a.m. the eastbound lanes...
newschannel20.com
Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to fire at waste disposal building
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in the 4800 block of North Cunningham at GFL-Area Disposal in Urbana at 11:46 am on Tuesday. The Thomasboro Fire Department tells us they received a report of a truck on fire inside the building. Upon...
newschannel20.com
The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
newschannel20.com
Apply for mentored archery deer at Kickapoo State Recreation area
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth. The event will be at the Kickapoo State Recreation Area from December 13 through January 8. The deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59...
newschannel20.com
Decatur Turkey Tournament taking place this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Turkey Tournament returns for the 2022 season. The tournament started on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday. This is the 52nd year of the tournament, and it is being held at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is sponsoring...
newschannel20.com
Parkland Community College hosting coat drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
newschannel20.com
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
newschannel20.com
Previewing 2022 IHSA Football State Championships
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Alessandra Pontbriand was joined by Williamsville senior sports reporter Seth Kunz in studio to preview Friday's 2022 IHSA Football State Championships. 2022 IHSA Football State Championships Friday at Memorial Stadium, Champaign. 2A: St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley. 3A: Williamsville vs. IC Catholic. 4A: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Providence...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema's family suffers another devastating loss
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — According to Illinois athletics, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema's father in law Greg Hielsberg, passed away earlier in the day on Wednesday. Greg is the father of Bret's wife Jen and grandfather to Bret and Jen's two young girls. This comes just a week...
newschannel20.com
Illinois football bowl game possibilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois Football looking to end their regular season on a high note despite three straight losses in Big Ten play. Illinois remains in play to win the Big Ten West title this weekend but need three pieces to fall in place. It all begins on...
Comments / 0