My Interview With Rich Rodriguez
A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Purdue
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) open the PK85 Invitational against the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) Thanksgiving night at 10:00 EST with the action broadcasting on ESPN2. Schuyler Callihan: Purdue 73, West Virginia 69. We'll find out a lot today about how good this West Virginia team is when they...
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
How to Watch No. 24 Purdue's Matchup Against West Virginia in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Purdue basketball hits the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, gearing up for a matchup with West Virginia on Thursday in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. Thursday night's matchup is scheduled to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET and...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season
To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Purdue
Spread: Purdue -1.5 4-star play on Purdue covering: This West Virginia team has a lot of potential and will win some games this year that they should have no business winning. Unfortunately, tonight is not one of those nights. The Boilermakers size and length, Zach Edey in particular, will give WVU fits inside and that's where this game will be won. Strong play on Purdue.
No. 24 Purdue, West Virginia meet in battle of unbeatens
Purdue squeaked into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24. West Virginia wedged its way into a
WVU football at Oklahoma State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. WVU football at Oklahoma State game information. Time: Noon ET.
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront
Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
West Virginia Falls Short in the Opening Round of the PK85
Portland, OR - Purdue center Zach Edey scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers over the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) 80-68. WVU shot 41.3% from the field on the night while the Boilermakers went 51.1% from the floor, including 8-17 from three-point range. Purdue...
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Loss to Purdue
"He's got a bad foot. He sprained it. He re-sprained it. Not a big deal." "He got in foul trouble and bad matchup." "We shouldn't have to. We spent two weeks working on guarding him, why would we have to make an adjustment if we had two weeks to get ready for him? We have three guys we plan on rotating on and off him. We shouldn't have to."
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Purdue
The West Virginia Mountaineers will put their undefeated record to test tonight in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers. Through the first four games, WVU has dominated their competition and haven't really been tested. Head coach Bob Huggins talked about what he's looking forward to finding out the most about his team earlier in the week.
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
Rising concerns after 3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized from vaping
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3 Philip Barbour High School students are now out of the hospital after using a vaping device last Friday. While they’re okay, administrators say the problem of vaping is a growing issue across the state and country. “You have no idea what’s in some of...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
Comments / 3