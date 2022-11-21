Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
I on the Hawks: Nebraska
Iowa controls their own destiny. Beat Nebraska and win the Big Ten West and another opportunity to play for a conference title and the Rose Bowl. Iowa's News Now Sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss the Hawks' chances in I on the Hawks.
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
Iowa Raptors are gearing up for Indoor Soccer Season
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Iowa Raptors held their second meet and greet before kicking off their Indoor Soccer Season. The soccer club held their first meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Aliant Energy Powerhouse. The meet and greet come a couple of days before the team's...
Coralville to host inaugural Freestyle Women's Wrestling World Cup
CORALVILLE, Iowa — For the first time ever, men and women will wrestle side by side on an international stage at the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup, December 9-11 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The event will take place a little over a...
Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN teaming up with 'The Onion' for Iowa-themed merchandise
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN is teaming up with the satirical news site The Onion for a limited release of merchandise with both Iowa-centric and nationwide appeal. RAYGUN, known for making t-shirts with slogans like “wake up and smell the crunchberries,'' referencing Cedar Rapids, is expanding its...
Where you can recycle oil/grease after Thanksgiving in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A reminder to not pour oil or grease down the drain. There are locations around eastern Iowa that takes all of that. Iowa City's East Side Recycling Center accepts vegetable oil. You can fill up a plastic bottle and drop it off...
UI basketball teams help Meals on Wheels deliver for holiday season
Coralville — As the college basketball season is underway, the University of Iowa basketball teams are helping Meals on Wheels deliver holiday meals through Iowa Swarm Collective. The Women’s basketball student-athletes helped with delivering routes on Tuesday. It's very special. Our coaching staff and our whole team really...
Iowa Farm Sanctuary in need of donations after discovering farm with over 100 dead animals
OXFORD, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Farm Sanctuary is in need of help after discovering over 100 animals dead on a farm on Monday. The sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on a property 40 minutes away from Oxford. Workers and a sheriff's deputy went to...
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gives safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has some safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day:. Please be careful in the kitchen, and anytime you're near heat sources today. Kids, pets and guests will all make great memories with you but they can add confusion to...
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
Iowa City Downtown District's sleigh stolen from Ped Mall
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Downtown District and Iowa City police are asking for the public's help after a familiar holiday display has gone missing. The Iowa City Downtown District tweeted Wednesday that the sleigh they display annually on the Pedestrian Mall was stolen sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 by a group of "Grinches".
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
Cedar Rapids senior care facility cited for abusing residents and gun threat
A Cedar Rapids nursing home, who was cited for an employee financially exploiting and harassing a resident, has now been fined for under trained staff and a gun threat earlier this month. During an inspection in September, officials found that Heritage Specialty Care was poorly training staff member and sometimes...
Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at police officers has trial moved to spring
The Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at two CRPD officers during a traffic stop over the summer is getting is trial moved to the spring. Brandon Nelson was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30 on in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Officials say Nelson...
Road closing for Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day
All Community Events will be holding the Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The following streets will be closed for the event beginning at 4:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon:. 5th Street SE from 3rd Avenue SE to 4th Avenue SE. 4th...
Pitbull tickets now on sale for concert at the Great Jones County Fair
Jones County — Tickets are now for sale for the Pitbull concert at the Great Jones County Fair on July 21, 2023. You can buy tickets here. They are $75 each.
CommUnity Crisis Service's Project Holiday Returns to help with rising food costs
Iowa City — The CommUnity Project Holiday event is returning for its 35th year. Project Holiday, is an annual fundraiser which provides local families with all the essential groceries to make a home-cooked holiday meal. CommUnity’s Food Bank plans to provide nearly 1,500 local families with ingredients needed to...
Lindale Mall Kicks off the Holiday Season with Santa's Arrival December 3
Lindale Mall has announced the upcoming arrival of Santa Claus, ushering in the holiday season. Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. We are as excited as ever to commence the...
