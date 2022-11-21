ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

I on the Hawks: Nebraska

Iowa controls their own destiny. Beat Nebraska and win the Big Ten West and another opportunity to play for a conference title and the Rose Bowl. Iowa's News Now Sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss the Hawks' chances in I on the Hawks.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results

Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Raptors are gearing up for Indoor Soccer Season

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Iowa Raptors held their second meet and greet before kicking off their Indoor Soccer Season. The soccer club held their first meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Aliant Energy Powerhouse. The meet and greet come a couple of days before the team's...
IOWA CITY, IA
UI basketball teams help Meals on Wheels deliver for holiday season

Coralville — As the college basketball season is underway, the University of Iowa basketball teams are helping Meals on Wheels deliver holiday meals through Iowa Swarm Collective. The Women’s basketball student-athletes helped with delivering routes on Tuesday. It's very special. Our coaching staff and our whole team really...
CORALVILLE, IA
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
MARION, IA
Iowa City Downtown District's sleigh stolen from Ped Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Downtown District and Iowa City police are asking for the public's help after a familiar holiday display has gone missing. The Iowa City Downtown District tweeted Wednesday that the sleigh they display annually on the Pedestrian Mall was stolen sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 by a group of "Grinches".
IOWA CITY, IA
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
LINN COUNTY, IA

