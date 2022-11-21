Read full article on original website
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on person involved in property theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for a person of interest involved in property theft around Sept. 17-18. Officials said several items of significant value were taken. Anyone with information on this person of interest should contact St. Ignatius police at 406-745-3881.
Fairfield Sun Times
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
eagle933.com
Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage
On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
NBCMontana
Missoula Turkey Day 8K, 3K kicks off this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 1,800 people are expected to enjoy Missoula's Turkey Day 8k and 3k, coming from as far away as Texas, New England, Florida and Pennsylvania. Twenty-three runners are here from Washington, and thirteen from California. Run Wild Missoula expects donations from this popular event to...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Flathead Beacon
Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley
For decades, Sykes has served free Thanksgiving dinners to the Kalispell community. This year, dinner will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry-out options are available. Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene (Kalispell) First Church of the Nazarene will open its doors at 11 a.m. for community members...
NBCMontana
Nine Mile Community Center holds annual Holiday Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Nine Mile Community Center is hosting its annual Holiday Fair on Saturday. It is one of many spirited events in Nine Mile. The holiday fair started in the mid-80s for neighbors to share handmade items with friends each other. It has grown to celebrate rural Montana living and attracts shoppers from a wide area.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Kalispell man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine for about two years in Flathead County was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
