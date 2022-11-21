Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Upland man charged following reported disturbance
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man has been charged following a reported disturbance at a home in Upland Tuesday afternoon. Elliot Johannsen, 31, is charged in Franklin County Court with third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner. Court records do not list an...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
foxnebraska.com
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
foxnebraska.com
GI teen accused of shooting at officers takes plea deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police officers as they were conducting a search warrant has taken a plea deal. Favion Lara, 18, pled no contest Monday to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two counts of attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
foxnebraska.com
Man arrested after reported disturbance at home in Upland
UPLAND, Neb. — A woman in Franklin County is now safe after sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of possible “shots fired” a little after noon Tuesday. According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s press release, deputies were called to South Inland Street in Upland. As they...
foxnebraska.com
Hall County hires courthouse architect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A decade after declaring their courthouse a “ticking time bomb”, Hall County commissioners may be ready to act at last. On Tuesday they took the first steps to addressing court needs with a vote to hire Davis Design, a Lincoln firm to be the county’s architect as they draft plans to address court needs.
foxnebraska.com
Hall County denies permit for livestock truck washout business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hall County Commissioners have once again rejected plans for a livestock truck washout business. Chad Ruda came to the county six years ago and was denied at the former Doniphan race track. This time he wanted to build by the Bosselman truck stop at Highway...
foxnebraska.com
New Digital radio system launches with BCSO and KPD
KEARNEY, NEB. — A new radio system is aimed to improve the safety of officers all around the Tri-City area. Christmas came a little early for Kearney Police and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are getting an upgrade to a...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island to improve safety and access at Stolley Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's largest and well-known park will be seeing some big changes coming in the next couple years. One of those changes is to the main entrance on the east side of the park. “It’s kind of catty-corner if you’ve ever been over there, when...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island fire departments battle grass fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) worked Wednesday afternoon with the Grand Island Rural Fire Department to extinguish a large grass fire near Highway 281 and Schimmer Road. According to GIFD, crews were dispatched to this scene around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, immediately calling for back...
News Channel Nebraska
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
foxnebraska.com
Local organizations partnered together to serve around 500 thanksgiving meals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army of Grand Island partnered with Project Hunger and served around 500 meals to members of the community. On Thursday many people gathered with their family and friends to have a nice homecooked meal. “Unfortunately, there’s people in Grand Island...
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
foxnebraska.com
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
foxnebraska.com
From asphalt to cement, the resurfacing of the Parkview Cemetery continues
HASTINGS, Neb. — From asphalt to cement, the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings continues its “very much needed” resurfacing, according to city officials. Superintendent of Parkview Cemetery John Brown said the resurfacing work started in March 2020. In the first year of the project, phase one was completed. Construction workers recently completed phase two and phase three.
foxnebraska.com
Update: Approved rezoning on Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An update on the Conestoga Mall as plans for the shopping center continue to come together. “So, tonight’s city council, approved the rezoning of the entire area for the redevelopment project for Conestoga Marketplace. They changed the zoning to commercial development and to residential development, and those zoning actions are both limited to the plan that the developer has presented.” said Laura McAloon, Grand Island city attorney.
Comments / 0