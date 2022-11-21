Read full article on original website
Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Pasco PD Looking for Driver of Stolen Car from Fatal Hit-And-Run
The car is in the possession of the Pasco Police Department, but they're trying to locate the driver. Pasco PD says they are still looking for the driver of this car, which killed a woman a few days ago. Tuesday evening, around 6 PM, a 73-year-old woman was walking near...
Serial Sign Stealer Facing Felony Charges in Adams County?
Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden. November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured
Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
Kennewick Restaurant to Pay $11K Over Service Animal Refusal
According to information released Tuesday, November 22nd, from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane, a Kennewick restaurant will pay $11K in compensatory damages to a patron. The Rock Woodfired Pizza was accused of refusing a patron with a service animal. US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a release The...
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police
The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
Felony Gang Graffiti Suspect Nabbed In Kennewick Tuesday
It's not just about unsightly painting on fences, buildings, and even cars. Gang graffiti, say police, is an indication of likely activity in neighborhoods. This image is from Tuesday morning's arrest. Suspect nailed on felony charges. Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police apprehended a suspect in connection with recent felony graffiti activity.
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Awesome News! Richland’s Green Can Yard Waste Pick-Up Resumes Friday
The Green Can Yard Waste Collection Service is resuming. Place your bagged leaves and yard waste at the curb for pickup through Friday. Crews will be working through the holiday and will do their best to empty both trash and green waste containers. According to a post o the city's...
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder
Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?
In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
Turkey Trot Event Comes To Kennewick on Thanksgiving Day
There is a palpable excitement that this is back as an "in-person" event this year. After going virtual due to Covid-19, the American Red Cross Annual Turkey Trot is coming up in Kennewick's Columbia Park on Thanksgiving Day. Already, over 1,400 people have registered to run or walk in the...
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
