Boonville, NY

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Malnourished Utica Dog Makes Amazing Comeback; All Thanks to You

This comeback story will warm your heart. And it's all thanks to your help!. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does incredible work in Central New York, saving dogs from near death and bringing them to new families in our neighborhood. Their goal is to save every animals life that walks through their door, even when there might be no hope left.
Stormtracker 2 Winter Outlook 2022-2023

The Stormtracker 2 weather team is calling for 65-85" of snow throughout the winter season for the City of Utica along with slightly above average temperatures. The upcoming winter is expected to be driven by La Niña, a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream across North America. La Niña is when trade winds across the Pacific Ocean become stronger, bringing colder than average water temperatures across the Eastern Pacific. Cooler water tends to favor drier weather along the Western US Coast.
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog

A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street

A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
The Perfect Gift 2022- A Virtual Event For The Utica Rescue Mission

'Tis the season of giving, 96.1 The Eagle has teamed up with the Utica Rescue Mission to help those in need. COVID-19 has changed everything, including the annual Perfect Gift Christmas event. This year we're going virtual to keep everyone safe and healthy. A virtual event will make it easier for you as gifts will be shipped directly to the Utica Rescue Mission.
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)

At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
President of Mohawk Valley EDGE responds to SUNY Poly debacle

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation, or Mohawk Valley EDGE, is an Oneida County entity that assists businesses in locating areas of the Mohawk Valley that could be utilized for a company’s growth and prosperity. With this said – Mohawk Valley EDGE is heavily involved in Central New […]
