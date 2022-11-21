Read full article on original website
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
This comeback story will warm your heart. And it's all thanks to your help!. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does incredible work in Central New York, saving dogs from near death and bringing them to new families in our neighborhood. Their goal is to save every animals life that walks through their door, even when there might be no hope left.
The Stormtracker 2 weather team is calling for 65-85" of snow throughout the winter season for the City of Utica along with slightly above average temperatures. The upcoming winter is expected to be driven by La Niña, a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream across North America. La Niña is when trade winds across the Pacific Ocean become stronger, bringing colder than average water temperatures across the Eastern Pacific. Cooler water tends to favor drier weather along the Western US Coast.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
'Tis the season of giving, 96.1 The Eagle has teamed up with the Utica Rescue Mission to help those in need. COVID-19 has changed everything, including the annual Perfect Gift Christmas event. This year we're going virtual to keep everyone safe and healthy. A virtual event will make it easier for you as gifts will be shipped directly to the Utica Rescue Mission.
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
The 8th annual Parade of Lights is presented by the Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Company in conjunction with the Village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting celebration. Listen to North West Fire District Assistant Chief Jeff Belczak on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Crews were alerted to an early morning brush fire on Pocono Ridge and Tremont Road Thursday.
What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it. The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – Two new restaurants have opened their doors to the public in Towne Center at Fayetteville. Chipotle is opening Tuesday and is located in the area between the existing McDonald’s and the new Key Bank. The new Chipotle was first proposed for Towne Center in April 2021.
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation, or Mohawk Valley EDGE, is an Oneida County entity that assists businesses in locating areas of the Mohawk Valley that could be utilized for a company’s growth and prosperity. With this said – Mohawk Valley EDGE is heavily involved in Central New […]
