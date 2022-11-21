ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Jail Drug Dealing Conspiracy

A Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) officer pleaded guilty in connection with the distribution of narcotics to inmates within the jail, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, entered his guilty plea on Friday Nov. 18, in front of Monmouth County Superior Court...

