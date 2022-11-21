ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save a massive $1,000 on one of the best folding electric bikes we've reviewed – the Gocycle G4

 4 days ago

Gocycle has a deal for its US customers on the Gocycle G4 folding electric bike this Black Friday, dropping the price from $3,999 to $2,999 through to November 28th. For all the best deals we've come across so far, do check out our Black Friday bike deals hub page .

But back to the Gocycle G4, we've currently got the next model up in on review and we reckon both are some of the best electric folding bikes you can buy. They roll on 20-inch wheels with a unique single-sided axle design at the front and rear. The wheelbase is similar to a full-sized bike, giving you very similar handling characteristics.

Buy the Gocycle G4 folding electric bike at Gocycle

We've reviewed a lot of Gocycle bikes and currently have the next model up in on test. They are fabulously designed bikes with a lot of attention to detail. The price is really the biggest sticking point – but not so much now!

But do check our buyer's guide to the best electric folding bikes to see if it really is the right model for you.

US: Was $3,999 now $2,999
UK: £3,299 View Deal

The G4 has a carbon composite midframe and a lightweight magnesium alloy rear frame with built-in suspension, paired with a carbon composite fork, keeping the weight down to under 40lb / 18kg. The G4 has Gocycle's latest generation 500 watt (in the US) motor that can power it up to 20mph. With the internal, removeable 300Wh battery, it gives you a range of up to 40 miles.

(Image credit: Gocycle)

Folding is really easy, with a central hinge that folds the frame in half and leaves you with a package that keeps the two wheels next to each other, making for easy manoeuvrability. Keep the seatpost up and it can be used to push the folded bike around.

The Gocycle G4 comes with a three-speed Shimano Nexus hub gear and Gocycle's Cleandrive fully enclosed drivetrain and three configurable assist levels. It now includes fenders and lights as standard equipment.

If you want to see the Gocycle G4 up close, there are Gocycle showroom and service partners across the US from Seattle to Miami and SoCal to Maine.

