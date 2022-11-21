Read full article on original website
Jeff Bregel
4d ago
Removing teacher's unions would be a good first step in properly educating our kids. Their union is a money-laundering organization for the DFL. They're good at it.
Jorge
3d ago
so I'm not clear from the article, if more black women are on the union leadership, and we change it so the percentage of black teachers exactly matches the percentage of black students, what are the plans to change the student outcome?
Jeffrocs
4d ago
EVERY ONE OF THEM, regardless of Melanin Level need to be forcefully removed from access to ANY CHILD! Get the evil out of your Children's Government Skools.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Minneapolis community remembers John Turnipseed
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis community members are sharing an outpouring of love and sympathy following social media reports of the death of inspiring community leader John Turnipseed. "Rest in heaven John Turnipseed," Lisa Clemons, founder of "A Mother's Love," wrote on Facebook. "My prayers to the family of an amazing...
mprnews.org
Hundreds of Minneapolis mourners come together to remember Colorado's Club Q shooting victims
Hundreds of people marked the mass shooting in Colorado Springs with a vigil Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, and heard speakers both offer comfort and decry the violence that claimed more lives and affects LGBTQ people regularly. People mourned the killing of five and the shooting and injuring of 17 more...
ACLU pushes back against Minneapolis speed camera initiative
While officials in the city of Minneapolis are working on a program that would install cameras to monitor speeding and other traffic infractions, the ACLU has shared it “has concerns” for the intiative.
sahsponyexpress.com
Jamie Dresser gets ready to approach collage
Senior Jamie Dresser is a talented and hardworking student. Balancing both school and music to get into top musical colleges he has initiated his collage portfolio to apply to schools like USC Madison, University of Miami, NYU, Northwestern, and Madison. He plays various instruments that bring him joy “I’ve been playing french horn since fifth grade, guitar since sixth grade and piano on and off” practicing everyday after school with his Orchestra teacher, Mr. Lindsay. Jamie practices once a week with his music composition teacher at MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis.
'It was heartbreaking to hear': Local organization raises money for 13-year-old Burnsville native in coma
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirteen-year-old Mustafa Omar is described by loved ones as a bright, young student who loves to play sports. "He was born and raised in Minneapolis area, played soccer; he's good at school," said Faisel Emil, Mustafa's father. And for his family, it's been months of waiting. "Since...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
MN doctor gives back to hospital program that helped her cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS — Finding happiness during tough moments is a specialty of the Child Life Department at Children’s Minnesota. "We are kind of like the kid experts of the kid experts at Children’s Minnesota," said child life specialist Jodie Betsinger. The Child Life team helps patients and their...
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that the public can now comment on the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. Ellison says he's heard many concerns from "nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Downtown Minneapolis LGBTQ club increasing security following mass shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — "It brought back the feelings from the shooting that happened at Pulse in Orlando, Florida in 2016 and the same sense of, 'Can something like this happen again?'" said Bobby Palmer, the General Manager of the Saloon, a staple in the downtown area for four decades. "Gay-owned,...
theoldmotor.com
Standard Motor Sales: Quality Used Cars Minneapolis Minnesota
The front of Standard Motor Sales at 728 East Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, MN. Below: side view of Standard Motors from SE 8th St.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 children safe after mother abducts them in Minneapolis
Two young children are safe after being taken by their 18-year-old mother during a court-ordered supervised visit on Tuesday. According to Minneapolis police, the 18-year-old mother illegally left the supervised visit with her children, ages 3 and 1, and was seen leaving the light rail station at Currie Park around 3 p.m.
mprnews.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
ccxmedia.org
Top of Robbinsdale Water Tower to be Installed Sunday
This weekend marks a major milestone in the construction of Robbinsdale’s new water tower. The bowl that will make up the top of the water tower is currently sitting on the ground. Over the course of four hours on Sunday, crews will raise that bowl to the top of the pedestal and attach it to the current structure.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
