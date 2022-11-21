‘Supernatural’ Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, best known for playing Meg Masters in “Supernatural,” has died. She was 47.

Her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.”

She continued, “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

Susan did not confirm her cause of death, but Nicki shared in March 2021 that she was diagnosed with leukemia.

At the time, Aycox posted a hospital photo with her head shaved and wrote, “Hi all! Sorry 4 time away😊I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia.”

She went on, “I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. 😊❤️take care of yourself all! I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!❤️❤️❤️”

Nicki regularly posted on Instagram about her battle with leukemia for about a year, but stopped in March 2022.

In her last post, she is lying in a hospital bed trying to sing Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” She wrote, “DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s music after taking high doses of chemo☠️will cause memory loss. Literally got not 1 lyric correct😹.”

After hearing about her death, “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke wrote on Twitter, “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young.”

He added, “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

In addition to “Supernatural,” on which she appeared from 2006-2008, Nicki also appeared on “Boy Meets World” (1997), “Ally McBeal” (1999), “The X-Files” (1999), “Law & Order” (2008), and other shows. She had recurring roles on “Providence” (1999), “Ed” (2002-2004), “Cold Case” (2004-2005, 2010), and “Dark Blue” (2009-2010).

Her films included “Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003), “Perfect Stranger” (2007), and “The Girl on the Train” (2014). Her final movie role was in “Dead on Campus” in 2014.