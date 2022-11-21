Top stars, best performances in the quarterfinals of the Georgia high school football state playoffs

Printess Air Noland, Langston Hughes

The Panthers’ quarterback had a near flawless performance in the 77-16 win over North Forsyth. He completed 10 of his 11 passes for 300 yards, six touchdowns and no turnovers.

Jaden Barnes, Langston Hughes

Barnes was the beneficiary of the majority of the passing game. He ended the night with 151 yards on four catches and three of the catches went for touchdowns.

Charlie Pace, Colquitt County

Pace had one of his best performances of the season in the win over Harrison. He carried the ball 14 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyhair Spain, Parkview

Spain put the whole team on his back and did everything he could. He dominated the carries with 24 and ended the game with 203 rushing yards.

Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

Davenport controlled the game on the ground for Roswell. He rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns to help Roswell secure the victory over Allatoona.

Omar Camara, Westlake

Camara came up clutch for the Lions and in the final seconds of the game hit the game winning 43-yard field goal to take down Parkview.

Ryan Taleb, Houston County

Taleb went crazy in the win over North Atlanta. He had a season high in carries with 37 and yards with 286, he topped his insane performance off with three touchdowns.

Naim Cheeks, Gainesville

Cheeks took the game over on the ground in the win over South Paulding. He had a season high 30 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Antwain McDuffie, Coffee

Coffee had a dominant day on the ground in a blowout win over Decatur. McDuffie was a key part in the ground domination with 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Fred Brown, Coffee

Brown was the other part of the two-head monster in Coffee’s run game. He had 12 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Travis Terrell Jr., Creekside

Terrell Jr. had his best game of the season, and he saved it for the playoffs. He only had eight carries but ended the game with 178 yards and four touchdowns.

Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge

Phillips carried the Bearcats offense to a win over Burke County. He had 17 carries for 144 yards and four touchdowns.