Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’

Sean O’Malley would like to see Aljamain Sterling stay more active. The UFC bantamweight title picture is a bit muddy at this time. The champion of the division, Aljamain Sterling has just come off his second title defense. He defeated TJ Dillashaw last month at the UFC 280 event. He has proven that he belongs at the top of this stacked division but has also made sure that there is a target on his back. Following the win, Sterling was looking for a much-earned rest and stated that he did not want to return until the summer. With the title contenders lining up it seems that fans and fellow fighters would like him to get back in the cage sooner than that.

1 DAY AGO