inkfreenews.com
None Injured After Milford House Fire
MILFORD — No one was injured as a result of a Milford house fire on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Milford Fire Department was called out before 9:45 a.m. to 309 S. Henry St. “They had some kind of fire in the ceiling,” said Milford Fire Chief Virgil Sharp. Firefighters were able control the fire, which was contained to the “attic, ceiling areas,” in about 20 minutes, he said.
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
inkfreenews.com
Loose Leaf Pickup In Warsaw Concludes Dec. 2
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has announced final plans for leaf pickup service. The street department plans to conclude leaf pickup on Dec. 2, meaning next week is the final week. Leaves should be raked to the curb or alley (not in the street) by 7 a.m. on...
inkfreenews.com
Gas Sales Temporarily Shut Down At Warsaw Business
WARSAW — A Phillips 66 gas station on East Center Street in Warsaw has halted sales of gasoline after receiving complaints on Sunday, Nov. 20. A spokesman for the Phillips 66 store said they believe the problem is a technical issue and was unsure how soon the issue would be remedied.
inkfreenews.com
County’s Recycling Drop-Off Sites Will Close This Year
WARSAW — All outdoor recycling drop-off stations managed by the Kosciusko County Recycling Depot will close this year. During a Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting, the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District voted to close the sites at Claypool, Leesburg, Mentone, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse and Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Etna Green Man Arrested After Crashing Vehicle Into House
ETNA GREEN — An Etna Green man was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a house and battering a woman. In the first case, Shane L. Miller, 40, 129 N. Etna St. Lot 49, Etna Green, is charged with operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a level 5 felony; and failure to stop after a vehicle accident, a class B misdemeanor.
WNDU
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a shooting at Ox Bow Park on Monday. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 4:37 p.m. in the 23000 block of County Road 45. First responders on scene found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
inkfreenews.com
Joy Renier — PENDING
Joy Renier, 91, Winona Lake, died Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Hazel — PENDING
Ruth Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Geraldine Hite
Geraldine Hite, 74, Plymouth, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Geraldine was born Jan. 28, 1948. She married Mike Hite on Oct. 26, 1996; he survives in Plymouth. Geraldine is also survived by her sons, Harvey (Patty) Bishop, Robert Bishop and Ottis Young; her...
inkfreenews.com
Frances Gayle Wisler
Frances G. (Pero) Wisler, 87, Granger, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at her home in Granger. She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Warsaw. She was united in marriage to Merlin Paul Wisler, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Wisler, Granger; sons, Michael Wisler,...
wkzo.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
