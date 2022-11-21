MILFORD — No one was injured as a result of a Milford house fire on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Milford Fire Department was called out before 9:45 a.m. to 309 S. Henry St. “They had some kind of fire in the ceiling,” said Milford Fire Chief Virgil Sharp. Firefighters were able control the fire, which was contained to the “attic, ceiling areas,” in about 20 minutes, he said.

MILFORD, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO