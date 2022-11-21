ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Football vs. Wisconsin: Staff Predictions

Here we are, at the end of the regular season. You’ve either pinned your hopes on a win over Wisconsin salvaging a disappointing season or you’ve checked out completely. At The Daily Gopher, we’re very much in the former (for the most part). Better dead than red, right?
Minnesota Gophers: Thanksgiving Weekend Preview and How to Watch

It’s one of the best weekends of the year. Tons of leftovers just sitting in the fridge awaiting to be eaten while sitting on the couch and watching non-stop sports for three straight days. There is quite a bit of Minnesota Gophers action this weekend for you to check out as well, so read on on for a quick preview of all the action and how to watch it without leaving your couch—-expect to head back to the fridge.
Minnesota Football: The Monday Perspective is frustrated

Saturday’s result against Iowa was disappointing and frustrating. Disappointing from the standpoint that we have not defeated our hated rival to the south since 2014. Disappointing because this was the third game in four seasons where Minnesota dominated for stretches by made more mistakes than the Hawkeyes to find a way to lose.
