Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dollar General store in Newburgh remained closed Wednesday night. The Warrick County Health Department says on Monday they ordered the store on State Road 662 to close until the violations were corrected. The health department did not say what the violations are, but did say they “constitute a danger to […]
Poll worker’s ‘inappropriate behavior’ under investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty tells us a poll worker was removed after making an “inappropriate comment” to a voter on Election Day. She says the poll worker’s actions will be under review in their next fiscal court meeting on December 13. Clerk McCarty tells us the poll worker said […]
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
11/21/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday, November 18, and returned nine indictments against eight individuals. James H. Stice, 39, Russellville, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence and 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 2nd offense. Rondal D. Glenn, 46, Harned, was indicted in two cases. In...
wxbc1043.com
Ester L. Vinson
Ester L. Vinson, 97, died Tuesday (11/22) at Harrison Springs Healthcare in Corydon, IN. She is survived by her sister: Doris Jean Embrey of Brandenburg; and a brother: Norman Vinson of Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held Sunday, (11/27) at 3:00 P.M. EST at First Baptist Church in Brandenburg with burial to follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 1 Eastern Sunday afternoon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church or to Southern Care Hospice Services in New Albany, Indiana. The Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
Wave 3
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
WLKY.com
Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a...
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
Wave 3
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway, near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
wxbc1043.com
Jean Compton
Jean Compton, 90 of Garfield, died Sunday (11/20) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by 5 children: Randall Compton, Jerry Compton, Billie Hammett and Cathy Wright of Florida and Donna Compton of Garfield; 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Barbara Huskey of Oklahoma; Helen Smith of Vine Grove and Catherine Compton of Irvington. Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg on Tuesday (11/22) at 7 PM with visitation beginning at 4 PM.
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
Wave 3
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
Wave 3
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
WBKO
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
