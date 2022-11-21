Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson out for season with torn ACL

It’s official: Wan’Dale Robinson is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the diagnosis Monday morning, less than 24 hours after Robinson left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Robinson had nine catches for 100 yards on a career day before going down on the sidelines after making a catch in the fourth quarter. He appeared to be in a great deal of anguish from a non-contact issue, which would be the second torn ACL suffered by a Giant on the MetLife turf this year.

The Giants did not know the severity of Robinson’s injury immediately after the game, but Saquon Barkley spoke as if it was significant.

“It’s part of the game, sadly, bur any time you see one of your brothers go down, it's not a good feeling,” said Barkley. “We know how explosive he can be. We know the plays that he can make, so not having him out there is definitely going to be a loss.”

Robinson finishes his rookie year with 23 catches on 31 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown. He also had two rushes resulting in minus-one net yards in his six games.

Without him, the calls for the Giants to bring in Odell Beckham Jr. will only grow louder, as Darius Slayton (24 catches, 413 yards) is the leading receiver among wideouts (Saquon Barkley has more catches), with Richie James second with 23 catches and 239 yards.

“There's got to be a next man up mentality. We’ve had guys step up and play well, and we have all the confidence in all the other guys, too, to step in and make plays,” Barkley said. “For a guy like Wan'Dale who's young, who's got a young career and still a bright future, you know he's having a heck of a day, you've just got to keep your head up and we've got to make sure we rally and support him.”

