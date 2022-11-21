British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...

4 HOURS AGO