Daily Mail

Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
Flying Magazine

FAA Set to Extend Aircraft Registration to Seven Years

The FAA is slated to release a rule this month to extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Is the registration certificate on your aircraft coming due soon? You may have more time—as in years to renew it. The FAA is slated to release a rule this month to extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist

A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aviation International News

Ampaire's Hybrid-electric Eco Caravan Makes First Flight

The Eco Caravan made its first flight on Friday, marking a key waypoint in Ampaire’s efforts to bring the converted hybrid-electric aircraft to market. The 33-minute sortie from the Los Angeles-area Camarillo Airport marks the start of a flight-test program that the California-based startup aims to lead to an FAA supplemental type certificate for its modification kit in 2024.
HAWAII STATE
US News and World Report

Oil Drops as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Concerns About Tight Supply

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. A greater-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China added...
The Independent

UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
energyintel.com

Eurocontrol Launches SAF Map to Track Low-Carbon Fuels

Europe’s network manager Eurocontrol has launched a new interactive map showing which airports in the region are offering sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It also indicates which member states already have or are considering national SAF blending mandates. United Airlines has invested in Oregon-based SAF producer Next in a bid...
Engadget

New York's crypto mining restrictions are the first in the nation

Cryptocurrency mining companies hoping to set up shop in New York State may bump into some limits. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation restricting crypto mining in the country, making it the first state to clamp down on the practice. The environment-focused law establishes a two-year freeze on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for mining that uses demanding "proof-of-work" authentication. The Department of Environmental Conservation will also have to study if and how crypto mining hurts the government's climate change mitigation efforts.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Global Regulators to Target Crypto Platforms After FTX Crash

LONDON (Reuters) - The crash of FTX exchange has injected greater urgency into regulating the crypto sector and targeting such 'conglomerate' platforms will be the focus for 2023, the new chair of global securities watchdog IOSCO said in an interview. Jean-Paul Servais said regulating crypto platforms could draw on principles...
traveltomorrow.com

British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
BBC

UK airports could ditch luggage liquid rules by 2024

Security restrictions on liquids and laptops in airport hand luggage could be axed in the UK within two years thanks to high-tech 3D scanners. The government is considering rolling out the more advanced scanners by mid-2024, a source told the BBC, although a final decision has yet to be made.

