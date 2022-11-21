Read full article on original website
Who Is Kyra Harris Bolden? First Black Woman To Serve On The Michigan Supreme Court
State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden has been chosen by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court. The post Who Is Kyra Harris Bolden? First Black Woman To Serve On The Michigan Supreme Court appeared first on NewsOne.
Whitmer Taps Michigan’s First Black Female Supreme Court Justice
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to become the next justice on the state’s Supreme Court, a historic move that will make the 34-year-old the first Black woman and youngest member of the court. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman—and as a new, working mom—that has too long been left out,” Whitmer said, according to the Detroit News. Whitmer, who was recently re-elected, filled a seat vacated by Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who is leaving to become CEO of a non-profit association for arbitration. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect,” Bolden said.Read it at The Detroit News
Detroit News
Newest Michigan Supreme Court member is a young Black mom. How it's historic
Lansing — State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, whose great-grandfather was lynched in Tennessee in the 1930s, will become the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court after being appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer announced her selection of Bolden during a Tuesday press conference inside the...
iheart.com
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Mom of Black Boys Left Behind by White Firefighters Demands Answers
In late May, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died after briefly surviving a fire at their home in Flint, Michigan. The two Black boys were eventually discovered inside a second-floor room—in a house that was just a three-minute walk from the local fire station.“The last message that he sent me was, ‘You’re the best mom ever,’” their mother, Crystal Cooper, recalled in an interview, speaking about Lamar. “He was just carin’ and lovin’, and if I was having a bad day, he would make me smile. He was always smiling.”Weeks later, the city’s fire chief determined that two...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
Trump candidates for Michigan Legislature go 6-0. But they were never likely to lose.
Despite top of the ticket woes for the Michigan Republican Party, the power of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump at the state level may still be alive and well after every candidate who sported one won their respective legislative race earlier this month. A total of 10 candidates...
AOL Corp
'Half-baked political stunt': Michigan GOP leader rebuffs request for election inquiry
House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, is not working with a crew of election deniers to investigate unfounded allegations of fraud or misconduct tied to the 2022 midterms. In fact, he used a request from a Trump-backed House lawmaker to create a new election-related commission with subpoena powers as an avenue to rebuke and ridicule such efforts — both by House Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, and the Republican Party as a whole.
Whitmer declares victory: ‘Michigan’s future is bright’
Flanked by Democratic legislative leaders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reconvened at the Motor City Casino in Detroit early Wednesday morning to deliver a victory speech for an election that surpassed Democrats’ own expectations. “Holding this office has been the honor of my life,” Whitmer said....
QAnon adherent from Michigan charged with threatening to kill a congressman and FBI director
He claimed a congressman, the FBI, CIA, actor Tom Cruise, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk were involved in a child slave rape ring
‘Deeply Offensive’: Sandy Hook Plaintiffs File More Than 800 Pages to Stop Alex Jones’ Bid for New Trial and Reduction of Damages
Attorneys for Sandy Hook plaintiffs filed several hundred pages of court documents on Tuesday in order to push back against recent efforts by Infowars host Alex Jones‘ to escape the hundreds of millions of dollars in damages he was ordered by jurors and a judge to pay for years of promoting false and defamatory conspiracy theories.
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
Despite a wave of “pro-democracy” candidates winning office on Nov. 8, a large portion of election deniers on the ballot have also secured positions of power in the new Michigan Legislature — as well as two individuals in the state House who were at pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., last January. Attention has mostly been […] The post Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Protecting same-sex marriage could mean another ballot initiative in Michigan
With the country on the precipice of cementing protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, questions of whether Michigan will do the same has arisen in recent days. And the state’s top law enforcement official is pushing for a citizen-led referendum on the issue. Up before Congress is H.R....
U.S. Republicans aim to shorten EV mine permitting after House win
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Republicans will seek to boost American production of lithium, copper and other electric-vehicle metals after the U.S. midterm elections gave them narrow control of the House of Representatives and the power to influence how regulators approve or deny mining projects.
Biden to visit Michigan on Nov. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan on Nov. 29, the White House announced Tuesday.According to a press release, Biden will travel to Bay City to "discuss the progress we have made in the last two years, including by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out."The visit will be the first since Biden attended the Detroit Auto Show in September.At that time, the president announced the approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system in 35 states, including Michigan.
